France vs Australia Live Streaming TV channel in India: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 match in India on Airtel, Jio TV

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, France vs Australia Football Live Score Streaming: France will open their World Cup 2018 campaign on Saturday against Australia. The side led by coach Dedier Deschamps has packed a strong squad for the tournament in Russia, and are touted to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Australia, on the other hand, have seen their fair share of criticisms in squad selection, with fans complaining that the business interests have taken over talent. It is likely to be a one-way match tilted towards France. But football is always unpredictable, and Australia will hope they can bank on some senior players to get the first win.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score France vs Australia Live Streaming

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2018. It will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match will take place at Kazan Arena in Kazan in Russia.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia will kick off at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Australia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

