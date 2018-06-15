FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Egypt vs Uruguay Live Score Live Streaming: When and where to watch Egypt vs Uruguay TV Channel in India

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Egypt to take on Uruguay. (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Egypt to take on Uruguay. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Egypt vs Uruguay Football Live Score Streaming: Egypt will start off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a tough competition, Uruguay, on Friday. The South American giants boast of a tremendous squad that feature the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani up front. Egypt have received a good news that Mohamed Salah, who was injured in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last month is fit to return to the playing XI. The match will be a delicious encounter as the two teams look to register their first win in the tournament for 3 points.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match will take place on Friday, April 15, 2018. It is the first match of the tournament.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match will take place at Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

