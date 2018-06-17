Costa Rica vs Serbia Live Streaming TV channel in India: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 match in India on Airtel, Jio TV

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira at a training session. (AP) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira at a training session. (AP)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Costa Rica vs Serbia Football Live Score Streaming: In the first match on Sunday, Serbia will take on Costa Rica. Serbia have packed a good-looking squad which features the likes of Ivanovic and Matic in key positions. But a lack of star players in attack might hurt their chances of qualifying to the top 16 spot. Costa Rica, who made it to the top 16 last year, edging past Italy and England from their group, will hope to have a repeat of a history and get off to a solid start once again.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018. It will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match will take place at Samara Arena in Samara in Russia.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia will kick off at 5:30 pm IST on Saturday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Costa Rica vs Serbia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd