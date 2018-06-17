Brazil vs Switzerland Live Streaming TV channel in India: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 match in India on Airtel, Jio TV

Brazil will take on Switzerland on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) Brazil will take on Switzerland on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

Brazil, who are touted to be one of the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy this year in Russia, will start off their campaign against Switzerland. The South American giants will look to bank on Neymar’s creativity, though it still remains to be seen whether the PSG star, who has not started in any game since March, is fit to find a place in the team. After the 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Germany at home four years ago, the four-time World Cup Champions will be eager to get off to a strong start in the tournament.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will take place on Sunday, April 17, 2018. It will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match will take place at Rostove Arena in Rostov-On-Don in Russia.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Sunday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Switzerland match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd