FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: What time is Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan and where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil take on Mexico. (Source: Reuters) FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil take on Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Brazil have not had the best of the starts in the World Cup in Russia this year. But the five-time World Champions are starting to find their feet in the tournament as they entered the knockout stages after two consecutive 2-0 victories. Mexico, on the other hand, started the tournament on the high, winning the first two matches. But after a 3-0 defeat, they are likely to be cautious against the South American nation. In Belgium vs Japan match, the former appears to be the clear favourite. Belgium are one of the only three teams to win all their three group stage matches.

When are FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches will take place on Monday, July 2, 2018.

When are FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches will take place in Samara Arena, Rostov Arena, respectively.

What time do the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico will kick off at 1930 hrs IST, while Belgium vs Japan football match will kick off at 2330 hrs IST. The Live coverage of the day will begin at 1830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English commentary, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in Bengali/Malayalam/Tamil commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. Sony are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Mexico, Belgium vs Japan football matches live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd