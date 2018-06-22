Fifa World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: When and where to watch, Live coverage on TV, Live streaming online

Fifa Football World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: Brazil to take on Costa Rica. Fifa Football World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: Brazil to take on Costa Rica.

Fifa World Cup 2018, Brazil vs Costa Rica: Brazil, who were touted to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year, did not got off to a bright start as they drew their first match against Switzerland 1-1. The side failed to create too many chances, and were wasteful when they created some. Up against Costa Rica on Friday, a side they have defeated 5 times in last 5 games, the five-time World Champions will be eager to pick up their first win in the tournament. For Costa Rica, the survival is the name of the game. They need to draw at least, to survive in the tournament.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match will take place on Friday, April 22, 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match will take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match will kick off at 05:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil vs Costa Rica football match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

