Belgium vs Tunisia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Belgium vs Tunisia World Cup game

FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia: Belgium take on Tunisia on Saturday. (AP) FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia: Belgium take on Tunisia on Saturday. (AP)

FIFA World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Tunisia: Belgium started their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over debutants Panama. Second half strikes from Dries Mertens and then a brace from Romelu Lukaku took The Red Devils to a comfortable win in the end after Panama held them defiantly in the first half. They take on Tunisia on Saturday who were guilty of going to sleep in the closing stages and conceding a winner to Harry Kane-led England who won 2-1 in the end. This will be the second game between the two at a World Cup with the previous one, in 2002, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match will take place on Friday, June 23, 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match will take place at the Spartak Moscow Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match will kick off at 1730 hrs IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 1630 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English commentary, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in Bengali/Malayalam/Tamil commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. Sony are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia football match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

