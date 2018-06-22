Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero set to retire from international football for Argentina: Reports

Argentina’s Lionel Messia and Sergio Aguero are considering retirement. (REUTERS) Argentina’s Lionel Messia and Sergio Aguero are considering retirement. (REUTERS)

Various high-profile Argentina players including Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero are reportedly set to quit international football after a poor display at the FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage in Russia.

If a report by mirror.co.uk is to be believed, Messi and Aguero are set to retire along with Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, Ever Banega, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and possibly Gonzalo Higuain. The report said, “There have been claims – from sources close to the Argentina camp – of a number of high-profile Argentina players quitting international football after Russia, led by Messi and including Aguero, Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, Ever Banega, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano and possibly Gonzalo Higuain.”

Runner-ups Argentina are on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament in the group stages following their humiliating 3-0 defeat against Croatia on Thursday. The South American country began their campaign with a draw against Iceland.

The players are said to be disillusioned with coach Jorge Sampaoli’s style of play, who substituted Aguero with 36 minutes of the match remaining against Croatia when they were already trailing by a goal.

Croatia opened the scoring against Argentina through Ante Rebic, before Real Madrid’s Luka Modric doubled the lead with a perfect strike and Ivan Rakitic scored to assure their side of a place in the last 16.

