FIFA World Cup 2018: Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Sweden can beat England

Former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends a meeting with media representatives on the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin Former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends a meeting with media representatives on the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Sweden’s all-time top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired from international football in 2016, says the quarterfinal match between the Swedes and England involves “a lot of emotions.”

The 36-year-Swede, who scored a record 62 goals in 116 games, says “the team that best can handle their feelings will have an advantage.”

Ibrahimovic told Sweden’s Expressen newspaper on Thursday that “now it’s not just about how good you are,” adding that England can be “tough and difficult to score against.”

However he believes that Sweden can beat England “if they continue what they’ve done in the World Cup so far.”

The teams play Saturday at Samara, Russia.

Now playing for LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic retired from international soccer after a disappointing 2016 European Championship that saw Sweden finish last in its group.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App