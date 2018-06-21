FIFA World Cup 2018: Defeat for Iran football team vs Spain, win for women back home

Iranians react while watching the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (AP) Iranians react while watching the group B match between Iran and Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (AP)

With Iran taking on Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Wednesday, the Tehran provincial council allowed women to enter the city’s Azadi and Takhti stadiums to enjoy the televised coverage of the football match which took place in the Russian city of Kazan. In the country where women have been banned from attending sporting events in public spaces, it was after several years that men and women enjoyed the football match in the stadiums together.

According to the reverse in ruling by the Tehran local council, women were allowed to watch the screenings from the family sections of the stadiums. The officials also lifted the ban on public viewings of the match in parks and also allowed them to use public facilities for the match.

Women/families finally entered to Azadi stadium after 37 years of ban, to watch #IRNESP on screen. pic.twitter.com/oSBXHMWI8h — OpenStadiums (@openStadiums) 20 June 2018

All they are asking for is to be treated as EQUALS. Women are posting photos of themselves inside #Iran‘s Azadi Stadium, where females have been banned from matches for decades. Today they were allowed to watch a live screening of @TeamMelliIran‘s #WorldCup match. pic.twitter.com/ydHgGOTbxd — IranHumanRights.org (@ICHRI) 20 June 2018

ورزشگاه آزادی، هم‌اکنون! pic.twitter.com/02j1CiBPVq — Team Melli IRAN (@TeamMelliIran) 20 June 2018

In spite of heavy cheering from the women football fans, Iran failed to clinch a victory over Spain in the match, and went down 1-0 with Diego Costa scoring a lucky goal in the 56th minute of the match. But Spain captain Sergio Ramos took to Twitter to applaud the gesture by Tehran. “They are the ones who won tonight. Hopefully the first of many,” the defender wrote on Twitter.

They are the ones who won tonight. Hopefully the first of many. https://t.co/ftnMwegZjz — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 20 June 2018

Iran will face Portugal next week on Monday, and will need to push for a win to qualify for the Round of 16.

