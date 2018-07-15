FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia’s Luka Modric wins Golden Ball Award

Croatia captain and midfielder Luka Modric was awarded with the Golden Ball award on Sunday, after the FIFA World Cup final against France, who won the title for the second time.
Spectacular performances against England in the semifinals and Russia in the quarterfinals saw Modric emerge as a strong contender for Golden Ball as he took Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final. He scored two goals in Russia and rebounded from missing an extra-time penalty against Denmark by converting in the ensuing shootout. Modric has been selected as the Man of the Match three times in the Russia World Cup.
The Golden Ball is voted on by a panel and awarded to the best player at the tournament. FIFA named Real Madrid midfielder Modric as the best player in the tournament after the final that France won 4-2 against Croatia.
Previously, players like Ronaldo (1998), Oliver Kahn (2002), Zinedine Zidane (2006), Diego Forlan (2010) and Lionel Messi (2014) have won the prestigious award.
Here’s a complete list of all Golden Ball winners so far:
1930 – José Nasazzi, Uruguay
1934 – Giuseppe Meazza, Italy
1938 – Leônidas, Brazil
1942 – Zizinho, Brazil
1954 – Ferenc Puskás, Hungary
1958 – Didi, Brazil
1962 – Garrincha, Brazil
1966 – Bobby Charlton, England
1970 – Pelé, Brazil
1974 – Johan Cruyff, Netherlands
1978 – Mario Kempes, Argentina
1982 – Paolo Rossi, Italy
1986 – Diego Maradona, Argentina
1990 – Salvatore Schillaci, Italy
1994 – Romário, Brazil
1998 – Ronaldo, Brazil
2002 – Oliver Kahn, Germany
2006 – Zinedine Zidane, France
2010 – Diego Forlán, Uruguay
2014 – Lionel Messi, Argentina
