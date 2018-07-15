FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia’s Luka Modric wins Golden Ball Award

roatia’s Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award. (Source: Reuters) roatia’s Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award. (Source: Reuters)

Croatia captain and midfielder Luka Modric was awarded with the Golden Ball award on Sunday, after the FIFA World Cup final against France, who won the title for the second time.

Spectacular performances against England in the semifinals and Russia in the quarterfinals saw Modric emerge as a strong contender for Golden Ball as he took Croatia to their first-ever World Cup final. He scored two goals in Russia and rebounded from missing an extra-time penalty against Denmark by converting in the ensuing shootout. Modric has been selected as the Man of the Match three times in the Russia World Cup.

The Golden Ball is voted on by a panel and awarded to the best player at the tournament. FIFA named Real Madrid midfielder Modric as the best player in the tournament after the final that France won 4-2 against Croatia.

Previously, players like Ronaldo (1998), Oliver Kahn (2002), Zinedine Zidane (2006), Diego Forlan (2010) and Lionel Messi (2014) have won the prestigious award.

Here’s a complete list of all Golden Ball winners so far:

1930 – José Nasazzi, Uruguay

1934 – Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

1938 – Leônidas, Brazil

1942 – Zizinho, Brazil

1954 – Ferenc Puskás, Hungary

1958 – Didi, Brazil

1962 – Garrincha, Brazil

1966 – Bobby Charlton, England

1970 – Pelé, Brazil

1974 – Johan Cruyff, Netherlands

1978 – Mario Kempes, Argentina

1982 – Paolo Rossi, Italy

1986 – Diego Maradona, Argentina

1990 – Salvatore Schillaci, Italy

1994 – Romário, Brazil

1998 – Ronaldo, Brazil

2002 – Oliver Kahn, Germany

2006 – Zinedine Zidane, France

2010 – Diego Forlán, Uruguay

2014 – Lionel Messi, Argentina

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd