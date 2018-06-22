FIFA World Cup 2018: Willy Caballero’s howler gifts Croatia opening goal, watch video

Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero suffered a moment of madness during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. (Source: AP) Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero suffered a moment of madness during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. (Source: AP)

Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero committed an absolute howler in their World Cup Group D encounter against Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Friday. In a moment of utter madness, Caballero gifted a goal when a back pass by Mercado saw him attempt a chip back to the defender but unfortunately the ball fell straight on to the path of Croatia’s Ante Rebic, who was only too glad to oblige with a beautiful volley into the net. Incidenatallly, Willy Caballero is the fourth goalkeeper to make an error directly leading to a goal at the 2018 World Cup. David de Gea, Wojciech Szczesny, Mohammed Al-Owais are the three others on the unwanted list.

The match was evenly poised at 0-0 when the second half began. But the floodgates opened for Croatia eight minutes into the second half. This was after Caballero’s blunder gave Croatia the lead in the 53rd minute, putting the La Albiceleste on the backfoot. But what led to this grave error from the 36-year-old keeper playing only in his fourth international game? Probably lack of expereince of performing on the big stage could be one as Caballero attempted to flick the ball instead of opting for a simple pass. The decision to put the ball above a chasing Rebic was a big blunder as the Croat latched on to the rebound and blasted it back past him with a stunning technique to send shock waves among the Argentina supporters.

HOWLER BY WILLY CABALLERO!!!!! Shocking mistake by the #Argentina goalkeeper gifts #Croatia the 1-0 lead!!! Ante Rebić took advantage after overcoming his surprise. #ARGCRO #ARG #CRO 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/etvCCeLVE2 — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) 21 June 2018

Meanwhile, Argentine fans will argue that Rebic should not have been on the field in the first place due to his poor tackle on Eduardo Salvio in the 39th minute. However, the referree only brandished a yellow card. Shortly after the goal, Rebic was substituted for Andrej Kramaric.

This is not the first time Caballero has commited mistakes in his career. Even in the game against Iceland he parried the ball onto Alfred Finnbogason who levelled for Iceland in their 1-1 draw. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho later took a dig at the Chelsea No 2 and said on Russia Today, “One chance, one goal, Caballero in goal or myself would be the same because I would save the same as Caballero, there was not one single dangerous situation.”

Argentina face Nigeria in their next encounter. But the result between Iceland and Nigeria on Friday will be crucial for La Albiceleste as it will reveal how far they proceed in the tournament.

