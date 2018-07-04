FIFA World Cup 2018: Why, with 30 seconds to go for 30 extra minutes, Japan kept pressing

A Japanese supporter reacts as she watches Belgium score a goal against Japan during their Round-of-16 match on Monday. (Source: Reuters) A Japanese supporter reacts as she watches Belgium score a goal against Japan during their Round-of-16 match on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

Japan like their football like they like their stadiums — clean. Following Monday’s first act filled with theatrics and stoppages, Japan and Belgium engaged in pulsating ninety minutes of football. Well, at least half of it. A one-two punch to begin the second half left Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ reeling, before the favourites responded with theirs with twenty minutes on the clock.

What followed was heartbreak or euphoria, depending on where your loyalties lay. The fourteen seconds — from Keisuke Honda taking the corner to Nacer Chadli slotting the ball in — encapsulated the roller-coaster that was the second quarterfinal, culminating in Belgium becoming the first team since West Germany in 1970 to comeback from 2-0 down. The Japan players slumped to the turf and, according to coach Akira Nishino, were too dazed to process the defeat.

“I told the players to take a shower in the changing room, because they were just standing around stunned,” Nishino said. “I will talk to them when we are back at the hotel.”

The match of the tournament has garnered near universal acclaim, along with criticism from the demanding corners of fandom and punditry, who targetted Nishino for his adventurous approach. Instead of opting for a short corner and running down the clock to force extra time and a possible shootout — a tactic which saw Russia knock out giants Spain on Sunday — Japan went for the win, with Honda delivering the ball into the box.

Alan Shearer said that the hopeful corner “summed the game up, didn’t it. Japan still trying to win the game! Still trying to attack and commit forward,” while former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann went off: “The Japanese are very disciplined and hardworking and from a young age they are told what to do. I think in a situation like this you have got to ask the referee first and foremost ‘how long is to play?’ Take a short corner and if you want to kick it out for a throw-in you go back and play extra-time.”

Except perhaps Japan didn’t want to go for extra-time. The team realised that the corner was the last throw of the dice. And they had their reasons.

Honda-san, so cool

A bonafide star of Japanese football, Honda kicked off his third World Cup in spectacular style, orchestrating the 2-1 upset over favourites Colombia. Used mostly as a super sub, Honda was introduced in the 70th minute in the first group fixture, and the 32-year-old first unleashed a shot on the goal and later delivered the corner, which was headed off the post and into the net by Yuya Osako. He came on in the 72nd minute for the scintillating game against Senegal, and popped up at the back post six minutes later to seal a point and his fourth goal, the most by an Asian at the World Cup.

Perhaps he was held off too late on Monday, but Honda brought with him composure in the 81st minute. He took a shot, but his most consequential involvement came in injury time, when he lined up for a free-kick. His attempt from 35-yard, while not as venomous as the one against Denmark in the 2010 edition, tested Courtois and Belgium broke from the corner that followed.

Extra-time, extra danger

After two goals in five minutes, second an imposing header from Marouane Fellaini, Belgium went into overdrive and kept Japan without a sniff. Despite Nishino’s six changes for their last group game against Poland, it was the Japanese that looked increasingly sluggish, while Chadli and Co looked set for thirty more minutes. After the late discovery that the Japanese players were, in fact, shorter than them, the Belgians started peppering the opposition’s box with crosses and keeper Eiji Kawashima looked shakier as the game progressed.

Before Genki Haraguchi’s goal against the run of play, Belgians were looking relentless. With the scores level and midfield battles largely negated, the favourites could have easily ran riot with thirty more minutes.

Nishino’s gamble

Ironically, Nishino drew criticism for his negative tactics in the final group game against Poland, when the coach ordered his men to “stay put” despite being a goal down, relying instead on the match in Samara, where Colombia were leading 1-0 against Senegal. The scorelines stayed and Japan became the first team to advance via the fair-play rule. Nice guys finished second, but Nishino admitted his tactics were very regrettable.

Perhaps the eleven Japanese players too were not of single mind as some were thinking of going for a draw and hoping for the best. Defender Maya Yoshida said that he stopped moving for a moment, allowing the deadly counter while Yuto Nagatomo said: “They showed incredible running ability at the end of the game. I just could not get back in time.”

But on Monday too, Nishino took the bullet. “When we conceded the goal, first I was questioning myself, whether I had control of the game, as we were 2-0 up and then the score was reversed,” he said. “It wasn’t the players who were to blame, maybe it was me who lost control of the game.”

As their team crashed out, fans back home instead pinned the blame on the fisherman who killed and sold Rabio the “psychic” octopus after its three correct forecasts for the group matches. But nobody could convincingly blame Nishino, his men or the corner for the collective heartbreak. After all, the Samurai Blue lived and died by the sword.

