FIFA World Cup 2018: Why the mighty Germany have fallen

Germany, on Wednesday, became the latest victims of the World Cup Champions curse, as they fall 2-0 to South Korea and were knocked out of the tournament. They became the third straight defending Champions to be eliminated in the group stages of the World Cup. Not even the fabled German spirit could salvage the World Cup-defence, tamely as it ended against South Korea. A few reasons, other than their obvious profligacy upfront, why they were a paler shadow of the usual self.

Too much tinkering: Joachim Loew made five changes to the side that beat Sweden, of which two of them forced—centreback Mats Hummels for the suspended Jerome Boateng and midfielder Sami Khedira for Antonio Rudiger. There was little to choose between Sule-Rudy switch. But recalling the lacklustre Mesut Ozil in Thomas Muller’s place backfired, as he again had an ordinary outing, cutting a forlorn figure. The Goretzka-Draxler swap meant it made their formation narrower. Not just this match, in the entire tournament only three outfielders started the match.

Transitional woes: Loew has plenty of play-makers on the pitch, but Khedira’s slump in form meant that the defence-to-attack transition suffered. Sebastian Rudy showed more vibrancy in the last match, but was injured, and Loew was back fiddling with the old problem. It was the night they desperately missed the services of someone like Bastian Schweinsteiger, and probably it was the reason he started with Goretzka.

Sloppy finishing: When Thomas Muller was scoring goals with careless abandon, Loew hardly missed a specialist striker, for his No 9s would swarm the best of defences. But Muller’s form has been on the wane and the only genuine striking option was Mario Gomez, who is functional but lacked the edge of someone like Miroslav Klose, or Muller at his peak.Germany’s tally of two goals is the second fewest managed by a defending champion in the competition, only ahead of France’s zero in 2002.

Lack of leaders: The Germany that won the Cup had a lot of leaders, from Schweinsteiger to Phillip Lahm and Miroslav Klose to Per Mertesacker, or even Lukas Podolski. The team had spectacular individual players, tremendous depth and flair but not a leader to galvanize them, to marshall them in crisis, especially when they had moody players like Ozil.

Injured players: Like the Argentina side of 2006, the core was returning from injuries. Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller were not at the peak of fitness, while Manuel Neur, Ozil and Jerome Boateng were returning from lengthy lay-offs. Thus, they sometimes lacked physical intensity.

