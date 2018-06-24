FIFA World Cup 2018: What goes on inside VIP section at a World Cup?

The fans have come from all parts of the world, but only a few get to witness the VIP gallery in the stadiums in Russia. The fans have come from all parts of the world, but only a few get to witness the VIP gallery in the stadiums in Russia.

FIFA World Cup 2018 has kicked off with much fanfare, drama and footballing action from all around the world. The stadiums, in the knockout stages, have been flooded by the fans from all the participating 32 nations. The fans have come from all parts of the world, but only a few get to witness the VIP gallery in the stadiums in Russia. Ever wondered what goes inside the VIP gallery in stadiums in Russia? A video shows what goes inside VIP gallery in Russia.

In the clip, a wide range of hotel staff were seen welcoming the guests with courtesies. There was also a kitchen and a dining area, where there was an array of food for the guests. There was also a bar with variety of wines and champagne on offer. The wine and dining area leads to the stadium outside from where the guests can watch the football from the best possible seats. The luxurious VIP gallery also has a dining table and restaurant where the guests were seen enjoying their luxurious dining and catering experience before the start of the match. The hospitality packages begin from 595 USD and go up till 54,000 USD.

#ExpressWorldCup What goes on inside VIP section at a #WorldCup? WATCH VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/65xjEweoHd — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) 24 June 2018

FIFA 2018 World Cup began on June 14 and will continue for 32 days with the final on July 15. 32 teams are taking part in the global extravaganza which will be played in 12 venues across 11 cities in Russia.

