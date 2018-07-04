FIFA World Cup 2018: Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and other former stars react to England’s win over Colombia

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar while Carlos Bacca’s spot kick was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. (Source: Reuters) Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar while Carlos Bacca’s spot kick was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. (Source: Reuters)

England broke their World Cup penalty shootout jinx on Wednesday against Colombia. With the score tied 1-1 at end of extra time thanks to a stoppage time equaliser by Colombia’s Yerry Mina, the match became the third to go into penalties in the 2018 World Cup Round of 16. England emerged from the shootout as 4-3 winners, the first time ever that they have done so in a World Cup and in a major tournament since the 1996 Euros.

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe hit the crossbar while Carlos Bacca’s spot kick was saved by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. This meant that when Eric Dier came to take the decisive kick, the score stood at 3-3. He went to the keeper’s right, David Ospina went the correct side and even got a touch but could not keep the ball out.

Wayne Rooney, without whom England are playing their first World Cup since 2006, was quick to express his hapiness on Twitter.

Get in boys!!!! ???????????? — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 3, 2018

David Beckham was the captain and arguably the most recognisable name in the team that was labelled the ‘Golden Generation’ and failed to deliver on so many occassions between 2000 and 2010.

Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Lee Dixon, all of whom are pundits for ITV in this World Cup, tweeted out videos of them celebrating that final penalty in the TV studio.

David Seaman, who stood between the sticks for England for 15 years, knows a thing or two about the pressure that comes with the role.

The same can be said about the great Peter Shilton.

Brilliant Jordan Pickford what a great result it’s about time we won a shootout! Eat your heart out all the Pickford doubters we have won a shootout!!! We can go to the final now because we can only get better! Well done Gareth Southgate your team did you proud!! — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) July 3, 2018

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Michael Owen have all scored in World Cups before and they were a bit lost for words after that.

So that’s what it feels like. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2018

GET IN THERE.

Last 8 here we come! — michael owen (@themichaelowen) July 3, 2018

Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in the final of the 1966 World Cup, the only one England have ever won.

Would have been hard to accept defeat against an inferior team. Relieved and absolutely delighted for the players and everyone watching throughout our country. #ENGCOL #WorldCup — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) July 3, 2018

Finally, Rio Ferdinand is yet to post anything after the match but before that, he gave us all a glimpse into what England and Manchester United strikers over the years must have heard when he came screaming down their ears after they scored.

England face Sweden in the quarter final on Saturday.

