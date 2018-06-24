WATCH: Toni Kroos rescues Germany with a sensational last minute free-kick

Follow Us:
Toni Kroos rescued defending champions Germany from early World Cup exit as he curling home a sensational winner in the 95th minute to seal a 2-1 win over Sweden.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 24, 2018 3:10:05 am
Germany’s Toni Kroos celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)
Toni Kroos came to Germany’s rescue in the extra time in their second Group stage match against Sweden at FIFA World Cup 2018 taking place in Russia. And what a way to rescue his side – with a fantastic classic of a strike!

After a shock defeat in their opening game against Mexico, a Kroos error had led to Ola Toivonen giving Sweden a 32nd-minute lead. The defending champions went into the half-time trailing Sweden 1-0, knowing that if they lose this match it might mean the end of their campaign.

TOIVONEN GOAL:

Just when Joachim Leow’s side looked set to become the third defending champions to not qualify for the Round of 16, Marco Reus gave Germany hope of changing their fate in the 48th minute with an equaliser.

REUS GOAL

But it was actually Real Madrid midfielder Kroos that helped the 10-men Germany after Jerome Boateng got sent off late in the game to earn vital three points as they now sit at the second spot in Group F. Kroos curled home a sensational winner in a dramatic fashion in the 95th minute to end the match on the winning note for his side. He took the free-kick and passed the ball to Reus, who stopped the ball for Kroos to shoot into the far corner.

KROOS GOAL

Germany now play South Korea in their last group game on Wednesday in hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. There is still no guarantee that they will avoid the fate of the last two World Cup holders, with Spain four years ago and Italy in 2010 both being knocked out in the group stage.

