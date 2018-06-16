FIFA World Cup 2018: Early days and VAR making an impact already

Antoine Griezmann was awarded a penalty using VAR. (Source: Reuters) Antoine Griezmann was awarded a penalty using VAR. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 created history with the Video Assistant Referee technology, more popularly known by the acronyms VAR, being used for the first time in a major football tournament. The tried-and-tested (while still surrounded by controversies) set up allows on-field referees to refer to a four-man team sitting inside a room reviewing the match from every nook and angle using video cameras.

In the first 12 minutes of the World Cup opener between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the VAR came up for discussion with Yuri Gazinski giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. The fans questioned the referee’s decisions to not use VAR for what seemed like an unfair challenge by Gazinski on a Saudi Arabian defender in the lead-up to the goal. The fans slammed the decision and debated whether the referees are reluctant in using the technology against Russia in their own country. In history books, it will go down as the first “VAR controversy” in a football World Cup match.

On the second day of the World Cup, the technology came to aid Spain’s star striker Diego Costa during the clash against Portugal, whose challenge on Pepe in the lead up to the 1-1 equaliser was up for debate. It was for the first time a decision was taken to video referees for review, as the referee Gianluca Rocchi wanted to check whether it was a fair tackle. In real time, it looked as if the former Chelsea striker had elbowed Pepe, but the replays painted a different picture altogether. Costa’s goal was counted as he made it into the history books with VAR being used in a World Cup match for the first time.

The history-making continued on Saturday in France’s opening contest against Australia, in which VAR was used for the first time in a World Cup match for giving a penalty. In the 56th minute, a challenge from Josh Risdon saw Antoine Griezmann falling down inside the six-yard box as he was attempting to take a shoot. The Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha adjudged it as a fair tackle before he was advised by the VAR officials that he should take a relook at the replays. Cunha accepted the call and took a look at the replays on the on-field monitor and adjudged it as a penalty. Griezmann went down in the history books as he successfully converted the penalty to make it 1-0 for France. The Les Bleus eventually went on to win the match by 2-1.

The role of VAR in Russia is far from over as there are plenty of histories still to be made. It will be interesting to see when the technology will be used for the first time in a World Cup match to make controversial decisions such as off-side calls and red cards. As per the rules, VAR can also be used to settle a case of “Mistaken Identity”, which does not happen too often in a football match. But in case it was to take place in the biggest football tournament in the world, it will undoubtedly go down as one of the biggest controversies in World Cup history books.

