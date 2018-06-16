FIFA World Cup 2018: Technology comes to France’s aid in 2-1 win over Australia

Paul Pogba scored the winner for France against Australia. (Source: Reuters) Paul Pogba scored the winner for France against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

In a moment that will go down in the World Cup history books, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was used to award a penalty for the first time in the tournament as France clinched a 2-1 win over Australia at Kazan Arena. A challenge by Josh Risdon on Antoine Griezmann was ruled as a clean one by the Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha before it was referred to the VAR. After multiple views of the replays, the VAR ruled it as a penalty which Griezmann converted successfully to give his side a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute.

The technology again came to France’s aid for the second time in the 81st minute with Paul Pogba’s goal being counted using the goal-line technology. The Manchester United striker flicked the ball past the Australia goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, which went on to hit the crossbar, bounced inside the goal, and then return to the goalkeeper’s hands. The referee took a look at his goal-line monitor before awarding it as a goal, as France players broke into a celebration for getting the 2-1 lead.

Earlier, it was a terrible lack of concentration from Samuel Umtiti in the 60th minute that saw Australia’s captain Mile Jedinak scoring the equaliser from the penalty spot for the Socceroos. The Barcelona defender handled the ball from an Aaron Mooy cross inside the box and gave away a penalty just two minutes after France took the lead. But Pogba’s late brilliance ensured Umtiti’s error is forgotten as France took all the three points and scripted a great win for the side.

The side led by coach Didier Deschamps will take on Peru on Thursday next week in their second Group C match. They will face Denmark on June 26 in their final group stage match.

