FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR decision on Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential red-card challenge causes stir

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is shown a yellow card by referee Enrique Caceres. (REUTERS) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he is shown a yellow card by referee Enrique Caceres. (REUTERS)

The do-or-die match between Portugal and Iran on Monday turned into a heated contest with both sides pushing hard to earn the victory to sail into the knockout stages. While the match ended in a 1-1 draw, to see the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side into the Round of 16, the match will be probably remembered for the controversies created by the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) thrice in the match by referee Enrique Caceres to make crucial decisions.

In the first decision, which came in the 50th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo appealed for a VAR review after he was cut across by an Iranian defender inside the penalty box and fell dramatically. While the referee, at first, asked him to get up, he later decided to view the footage. After the VAR review, he handed a penalty to Portugal, which was wasted away by captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the most controversial moment of the match came in the 81st minute when Ronaldo was involved in a tussle with Iranian player Morteza Pouraliganji. The latter fall dramatically on the ground, as Iran asked the referees to do a VAR check on the challenge, even though as per FIFA guidelines, a player will receive an automatic yellow card for drawing a television screen in the air.

As the Paraguayan referee checked the footage, it appeared in replays that Ronaldo had elbowed Pouraliganji on the face, which is a straight red card offence. But after viewing the replays multiple times, Caceres pulled out a Yellow card from his pocket, a decision which clearly did not sit down well with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz. “You stop the game for VAR, there is an elbow. Elbow. Elbow is a red card in the rules, the rules don’t say if it’s Messi or Ronaldo,” he said after the match in the post-match conference.

Another controversy struck in the final few minutes when Iran striker Sardar Azmoun appealed for a penalty after he headed the ball downwards on Cedric Soares’ arm from a close range. In spite of protests from Portuguese players, the referee decided to check the VAR, and then, to everyone’s surprise, gave Iran a penalty, which was successfully converted by Karim Ansarifard. A rattled Portugal defence nearly conceded a late goal, which would have seen them being knocked out of the tournament.

VAR controversy in Spain vs Morocco match

The VAR also caused a stir during Spain vs Morocco match after Moroccon midfielder Nordin Amrabat was caught on camera drawing a TV box, before mouthing “is bull****” at the camera. His reaction came after a late goal from Iago Aspas saw drawing 2-2 with Morocco as the North African nation failed to pick up a consolation win before bowing out of the tournament. The late goal from Spanish midfielder was initially ruled out as an offside but referee Ravshan Irmatov’s overturned the decision after consulting with VAR.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd