FIFA World Cup 2018: United colours of Belgium

Kim Clijsters and Justine Henin — it is quite rare that such top-class talent emerges from a small region at the same time, as the two extraordinary racquet wielders did out of Belgium at the beginning of the 20th century.

But often in the case of compatriots and contemporaries going for the same prizes, the rivalry gets an added edge. The two Belgian girls won 11 Grand Slam singles titles between them, but while Clijsters enjoyed a narrow 13-12 head-to-head advantage, it was Henin who came out on top in their three meetings in Grand Slam finals.

What added to the intrigue in their rivalry and a slightly different fan following back home was that the players hailed from different backgrounds from the same country — Clijsters was born in Belgium’s Flemish region while Henin hails from Leige, part of the country’s French-speaking Wallonia region.

But a football team is supposed to be a group of individuals with a common identity, all pulling in the same direction. That has not always been the case with Belgium which, apart from its Flemish and French regions, also has a tiny German-speaking territory. It may be a country smaller in area than Kerala, with a population less than that of Jammu and Kashmir, but Belgium is anything but homogenous.

It is a country that went a record 541 days without a government after the national elections of 2007, due to the divide between the Francophone Walloons and the Dutch-speaking Flemish, and whose royalty has as one of its primary tasks ensuring greater unity between the two groups, which trace their dichotomy to the fifth century.

Winds of change

But the situation has changed over the last decade, and the country has a lot to thank football for. The sport is the most popular in the country, along with cycling, and the national team has had its moments in decades gone by, notably reaching the European Championship final in 1980 and the World Cup semi-final six years later. However, Belgium failed to qualify for a major tournament for 12 years from 2002 and 2014.

A golden generation has emerged – with names like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens the envy of many a top team. While the players are almost equally divided between the two dominant communities, as is the case with most things, success on the pitch has helped in forging some sort of common nationalism, whereas just a few years ago disintegration and partition were not just far-fetched fantasies of fringe groups.

Courtois is Flemish while Hazard is a Walloon and there is a fair sprinkling of players alluding to Belgium’s colonial past. Most of the squad came together for the 2008 Beijing Olympics and they have been instrumental in the black, yellow and red national flag being prominent all across the country in recent times, even if they don’t speak each other’s languages. Being atop the FIFA world rankings in the recent past doesn’t hurt fan sentiment either.

“I play with my Belgian colleagues. I don’t play with my Flemish colleagues,” Hazard once said.

More diversity, less divisiveness

There was a time when players of the national team used to hold separate media interactions in their different languages and the Flemish media, and its Walloon counterpart, used to be more indulgent of a national coach from their community, and vice versa.

But with the emergence of several Belgian players of African origin, having roots in former Belgian colonies, the Flemish-Walloon duopoly seems to have been loosened. Of the squad going to Russia, more than a third trace their heritage either to Africa or the Balkans.

Dedryck Boyata’s father is a former Congolese footballer, Marouane Fellaini was born to Moroccan parents, Mousa Dembele’s father is Malian while Adnan Januzaj is of Kosovar-Albanian heritage. Kevin de Bruyne was born in Burundi and has also lived in the Ivory Coast, while Alex Witsel was born to a French-Caribbean father. There have been instances of home-grown terrorism targeting European cities, but players from these diverse backgrounds do bring a new identity to the Belgian team that is not defined by the Flemish-Walloon perspective.

They also bring an added physical dimension to the game and a cutting edge to the side.

Leader on the pitch, and off it

A decade ago, there were only two Belgian footballers in the Premier League, in contrast to the plethora that one finds now. Vincent Kompany has seen the transformation first hand. Apart from the billions put in by the owners and the tactical acumen of various managers, he has been integral to Manchester City’s transformation as the dominant force in the English game.

His stature in his national team is not much different, to the extent that head coach Roberto Martinez named him in his final World Cup squad despite the defender being down with a groin injury.

The 32-year-old is not your typical footballer and is well aware of what’s going on around the world. Son of a Congolese father and a Belgian mother, Kompany can speak five languages and is considered by his manager as well as fans as the leader of the Les Diables Rouges (the Red Devils).

“I represent my heritage. I feel 100% Belgian and 100% Congolese,” Kompany, one of the rare footballers to have a university degree, once told CNN. A career in politics after his playing days could be a good option.

“He is a patriot,” previous coach Marc Wilmots once said of Kompany. “He brings together the Flemish and the Walloons. This is a national political engagement.”

Martinez believes Kompany’s “leadership is essential for us” going to Russia. Even if Kompany is not fit to take the field at the World Cup, his utility as a translator and motivator would still be immense as he is one of the few in the squad to fluently speak all three major languages spoken in Belgium.

Punching below weight

Despite the riches at their disposal, Belgium did not manage to get past the quarterfinals of the last two major tournaments, being upset by Wales at the 2016 European Championship, a result that cost Wilmots his job.

Martinez came in, as did Thierry Henry as his assistant, and they need to infuse the big-match temperament in the side.

“We need to learn how to be a winning team,” Martinez said in a new book Football 2.0: How The World’s Best Play The Modern Game.

“We’ve got exceptional talent, but talent on its own is not enough to win a major tournament. We’ve never had the direction before,” the Spaniard added.

A last-eight ouster in Russia will not be seen as progress this time. It’s time to make the Golden Generation count.

Thibaut Courtois

Tall (1.99m), quick and blessed with lightning reflexes, the Chelsea ’keeper sparks memories of Edwin Van der Sar. Kept 15 clean sheets last season.

Vincent Kompany

The bed-rock of City’s title-winning sides, he is a smooth tackler and brutal header . Has a 77 percent success rate in tackles.

Mousa Dembélé

The Spurs midfielder has a playmaker’s vision, striker’s eye and a winger’s pace. They call him the Belgian Maradona.

Jan Vertonghen

Spurs’ no-nonsense centre-back, with oodles of composure, he superbly marked Ronaldo in Spurs’ 3-1 thrashing of Real.

Romelu Lukaku

United’s No.9 is a selfless striker who can score of either foot, has a thunderbolt header and is exceptional with dead balls.

Kevin de Bruyne

Arguably one of the finest creators in Europe, he’s the engine that kept City purring–netted12, assisted 21 and made 294 crosses.

Eden Hazard

Chelsea’s driving force in their last two league triumphs, a complete No 10, who’s kept Barcelona and Real drooling.

