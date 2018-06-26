Ugly Side of Football: Best of footballers defenceless against troll attack on social media

Jimmy Durmaz and his fellow Sweden players took a strong stand against racism. (Source: Reuters) Jimmy Durmaz and his fellow Sweden players took a strong stand against racism. (Source: Reuters)

Offering a characteristically blunt assessment of his relationship with fans, French-Algerian star Karim Benzema once said: “If I score, I’m French. And if I don’t score or there are problems, I’m Arab.”

Jimmy Durmaz, born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who had emigrated from Turkey, learnt it the hard way. Durmaz became the pride of the nation with a goal in the 2-1 win over France in the World Cup qualifier last June. A year later, he is a “suicide killer” and the “Arab devil” for giving away a late free-kick against Germany on Saturday. To many fans, the winger, brought on in the 74th minute, single-handedly lost Sweden the match 2-1, Toni Kroos’ otherworldly effort be damned.

Post match, when a reporter informed Durmaz of some untoward remarks on his Instagram account, the 29-year-old, grinning wryly, said, “I don’t care about that. Racist comments can come. I stand here with my head held high and if they have something against me they should say it. I don’t care.”

However, the comments and the situation snowballed, causing the Swedes to inform the authorities and take a stand. Before the training session on Sunday, Durmaz — standing in front of the rest of the squad and coach Janne Andersson — read out a statement.

“When you threaten me, when you call me ‘Arab devil,’ ‘terrorist,’ ‘Taliban,’ then you have gone far beyond the limit,” a visibly-distraught Durmaz said in the statement, which was published on the Swedish Football Association’s website.

“And even worse, when you go after my family, my children, threaten them. Who does such a thing? It is completely unacceptable. I am Swedish and I am proud to play in the Swedish national team. That’s the biggest thing you can do as a football player. I will never let any racists destroy that pride. We must all stand against all forms of racism.”

The squad then signed off with “F**k racism.”

This is the second instance of a team having to come out in support of a targeted player at the tournament. On Sunday, Colombia coach Jose Pekerman dedicated the crucial 3-0 win over Poland to midfielder Carlos Sanchez, after reports that the midfielder received death threats for his red card against Japan.

“This victory is dedicated to Carlos Sanchez, because he’s had a very hard time in the past days. I want, and we want, to share it with him,” Pekerman said. “I’m saying this personally, but this is something that is felt throughout the squad.”

Earlier, in Poland’s opening game against Senegal, defender Thiago Cionek scored an own goal, attempting to block a shot from Idrissa Gueye and deflecting it into the net. The Brazilian-born player was then politely told to “F**K OFF TO BRAZIL, I F***ING CALLED IT” and reminded: “They did not want you in your homeland so you were given Polish citizenship. With such skills you could max play in the 2nd league

In a tournament marked by narrow scorelines and eventful finishes, individual errors have resulted in players facing vitriol in addition to the usual banter. Thoughtful fans however have rushed to their aid, drowning the ugly comments with messages of support and trying to put the ‘beautiful’ back in the beautiful game.

JIMMY DURMAZ

Error: The winger gave away the

free-kick that led to Germany’s 95th-minute winner in Sochi on Saturday. Durmaz, who came on in the 74th minute, fouled Timo Werner on the edge of the area and Toni Kroos scored from the set piece to give Germany a

2-1 victory.

Comments: “F***ing refugee”, “Suicide killer”, “Arab devil”, “F***ing Taliban enlarges in all beautiful countries. Quit the national team voluntarily.”

CARLOS SANCHEZ

Error: Sanchez struck out a hand to block Shinji Kagawa’s effort on the line and earned the second fastest red card in World Cup history. Kagawa rolled Japan’s resulting penalty past David Ospina, and the 32-year-old faced a barrage of abuse.

Comments: “Son of the thousand wh***s, that is not done you black ass***e”, “I wish you amputate your leg f***ing black African sh** don’t come back anymore, you better go play for Africa disgusting (sic).”

WILLY CABALLERO

Error: Caballero was involved in a mix-up that allowed Iceland to score in the first game. Against Croatia, he fluffed a chipped pass straight to Ante Rebic, who struck a volley into the net to give Croatia the opener in the 3-0 win.

Comments: “you are a son of a who** without hands”, “I hope you get cancer and don’t exist”. A photo of the Argentine alongside wife and daughter, posted at the beginning of June, was attacked too, with comments like “what an ugly daughter you have.”

