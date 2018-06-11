Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Two British referees to travel from UK to Russia on bicycles

FIFA World Cup 2018: Two British referees to travel from UK to Russia on bicycles

Martin Atkinson, Jonathan Moss and a number of other individuals will be undertaking a trip that would take them 1700 miles across France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Poland.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 11, 2018 11:13:52 pm
Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss are both regulars in the Premier League. (Source: Reuters)
There may be no British referees officiating in Russia during the 2018 World Cup but Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss will be getting there anyway. Only that they will take 18 days to make the trip between the UK and Russia. Atkinson and Moss, both of whom are regulars in the Premier League and the FA Cup, are part of the Whistle Stop Tour in which they and a few others are cycling from the England football team’s training facility at St George’s Park all the way to Kaliningrad where the final World Cup group stage game will be played. They will be representing a number of charities in a trip that would take them through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Poland.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge, but it’s one I think we’re all relishing,” said Atkinson. “In 2016 we cycled to all 20 Premier League grounds, which totalled around 1,000 miles, so we’re really upping the ante for this one. We’ve been saying it’ll be 18 days of hurt, but it’s all for some brilliant charities, so we’re ready to go through that pain barrier!”

“18 days of hurt” is also a quote that is included in the Whistle Stop Tour’s Twitter handle’s bio. The tour was flagged off by England manager Gareth Southgate on Monday. The Tour’s website states that it has already raised 86 percent of its target.

Atkinson is also quoted as saying by the BBC that the absence of British referees in the World Cup is not an indication of their abilities.  “When you look at the last eight years, what we have achieved as a group of match officials is untouchable,” added Atkinson, who refereed the 2015 Europa League final. “We have all contributed. Unfortunately, circumstances change and we haven’t got anyone there now. That’s not due to the ability of the referees at all.”

