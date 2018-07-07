Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati reacts to Brazil’s exit

Brazil crashed out of the World Cup 2018 after losing 1-2 to Belgium in the quarter-final in Kazan on Friday.

By: Sports Desk | Kazan | Published: July 7, 2018 5:51:59 am
neymar Neymar failed to score for Brazil. (AP Photo)
Belgium reached their first World Cup semi-finals in 32 years after beating Brazil in a closely contested quarter-final. Belgium came out on top 2-1, sending the five-time champions Brazil packing from the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Belgium took the lead in the 13th minute with an own goal from Brazil which game of Fernandinho’s arm. The ball struck the arm and deflected into the goal. But the second goal was a stunning strike from Kevin de Bruyne. Romelu Lukaku made a run from the middle and passed the ball to De Bruyne on the right whose thunderous strike gave Belgium the lead in the 31st minute.

Brazil did score to keep their hopes alive but it was a bit too late. Substitute Renato Augusto scored through a header in the 76th minute. Brazil tried hard in the remaining time to extend the match to extra-time but Belgium defence saw them off.

There were many jibes that went the way of Fox Sports Brazil. The news outlet had made quite a splash on social media with its tweet mocking Germany when the defending champions were knocked out in the Round of 16.

Their joke seems to have come back to bite them now.

Belgium will now face France in the semi-final on Saturday.

