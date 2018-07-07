FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati reacts to Brazil’s exit

Neymar failed to score for Brazil. (AP Photo) Neymar failed to score for Brazil. (AP Photo)

Belgium reached their first World Cup semi-finals in 32 years after beating Brazil in a closely contested quarter-final. Belgium came out on top 2-1, sending the five-time champions Brazil packing from the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Belgium took the lead in the 13th minute with an own goal from Brazil which game of Fernandinho’s arm. The ball struck the arm and deflected into the goal. But the second goal was a stunning strike from Kevin de Bruyne. Romelu Lukaku made a run from the middle and passed the ball to De Bruyne on the right whose thunderous strike gave Belgium the lead in the 31st minute.

Brazil did score to keep their hopes alive but it was a bit too late. Substitute Renato Augusto scored through a header in the 76th minute. Brazil tried hard in the remaining time to extend the match to extra-time but Belgium defence saw them off.

T 2858 – OKaaay .. DND off, and sadly so is Brazil .. a game played with passion and pride and bad luck on the part of the losers .. good luck to Belgium for the future ! Will still wear the Brazil jersey of the WC . tomorrow is another day ! pic.twitter.com/I5bWIIb85V — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 6 July 2018

I’m not saying Wales are better than Brazil, but we did beat Belgium 3-1 in the Euro’s. Still the most successful Home Nations side this Millennium. Good night!! — Barry Jones (@BarryJonesBox) 6 July 2018

???????????? THIS IS @Belgianfootball

HISTORY ! ??#REDTOGETHER we believe in ourselves, chasing our dreams ! Oh how we love this game and our fans @Fanclub1895 ! Proud to be #BEL ! ?? Thx 4 the support all over the ?? ! ?? ?????????????#REDTOGETHER #WorldCup #BRABEL pic.twitter.com/FouLmVuF6e — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) 6 July 2018

There were many jibes that went the way of Fox Sports Brazil. The news outlet had made quite a splash on social media with its tweet mocking Germany when the defending champions were knocked out in the Round of 16.

AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) 27 June 2018

Their joke seems to have come back to bite them now.

🤔 — BILD (@BILD) 6 July 2018

Belgium will now face France in the semi-final on Saturday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd