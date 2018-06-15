FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati lauds Russia for ‘great start’ to the tournament

Russia’s Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters) Russia’s Artem Dzyuba celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters)

Russia started off their campaign at the 2018 World Cup in extraordinary fashion, thrashing a hapless Saudi Arabia 5-0. Ranked 70th, Russia made the most of their relatively weak Group that comprises of Uruguay and Egypt other than Saudi Arabia and home support to set the ball rolling. The visitors failed to get a single shot on target in the contest between the two lowest-ranked teams at the tournament.

A number of former players and pundits took to Twitter to express their first reactions to the match. Former England and Arsenal centre-back Sol Campbell noted what a great start this is for Russia and the World Cup.

What a result for Russia! Great start! — Sol Campbell (@SolManOfficial) June 14, 2018

Always one for sarcasm, England’s record goalscorer at the World Cup adn TV presented Gary Lineker decided to show just how “mental” the scenes were in Moscow in the aftermath of Yuri Gazinksy scoring that opening goal.

Rio Ferdinand was happy that the scoreline matched the name of his Youtube channel.

FIVE ???? – Nil…. great start for the home nation #WorldCup ?????? https://t.co/cSXH53KUmD — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 14, 2018

While Chris Sutton mirrored the feelings most of us had when Aleksandr Golovin nailed the freekick to score the fifth Russian goal.

5 ?????????? Golovin great free kick???? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 14, 2018

AIFF chief Praful Patel gave his followers a taste of the atmosphere at the Luzhniki stadium.

There was also this brilliant image that came up. That was after the first goal and the Saudi Crown Prince looked a bit glummer towards the end of the match.

