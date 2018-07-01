Spain vs Russia, FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia praised by twitterati after stunning win over Spain

Russian players celebrate after beating Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. (Source: AP) Russian players celebrate after beating Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Russia knocked out Spain from the FIFA World Cup 2018 after Igor Akinfeev saved two penalties in a dramatic shootout following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of play. 2010 World Cup winners Spain controlled the entire match, stitching more than 1000 passes and having more than 20 attempts on goal. However, all of it amounted to nothing as Russia defended their goal with aplomb. In the penalties, it was skipper Akinfeev who emerged as the hero by saving two penalties and send the Spanish team home. Reflecting on his performance Akinfeev said, “We are having a fantastic World Cup. Not just our fans, but the fans of other countries got a sense of this atmosphere and understood that Russians really know how to play football and want to play football.” Russia’s tremendous effort has earned with widespread applause across the internet. Here are all the reactions from the world of Twitter.

Song of the day,

Queen- Another One Bites The Dust#WorldCup — David James (@jamosfoundation) 1 July 2018

Russia, you defended like Lions.. what incredible scenes..Big result to deliver under pressure at home!! #icemen #Russia2018 #worldcup — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 1 July 2018

England … We will never ever get a better chance to reach a World Cup final … I officially declare it #VodkaOclock #WorldCup18 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1 July 2018

Spain is gonna kill these penalties. Russia probably nervous as hell right now. De Gea in the poles? Spain also have quality players to kick. #WorldCup18 — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) 1 July 2018

This World Cup is delicious #WorldCup18 — Tom Cullen (@tom_cullen) 1 July 2018

Meanwhile, Russia will meet either Croatia or Denmark for a place in the quarter-finals.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd