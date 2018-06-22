FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hails ‘classy Modric’ after Croatia beat Argentina 3-0

Croatia cemented a place in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday. With a couple of dubious errors from Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric anbd Ivan Rakitic scored the goals for the European nation. Modric fired a tremendous long-range effort inside the goal, and the skipper led from the front. He was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance and after the massive win, the Real Madrid midfielder received praise from twitterati.
Argentina suffered their heaviest defeat in the first round group stages since losing 6-1 to Czechoslovakia in 1958. Here is how twitterati reacted:
Brilliant from Modric but in all the years of watching Argentina I can’t remember them ever having such a poor side.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 21 June 2018
Good heavens, Caballero has had an absolute shocker. Poor bugger.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 21 June 2018
Game… Set… Match! Congratulations #CRO #WorldCup
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 21 June 2018
This isn’t Messi… Ronaldo chat… I wanna see the best players on the planet in the #worldcup later stages!! https://t.co/goKa10vcSu
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 21 June 2018
You’re right! I’ve just RT a couple of things to bring it on. Just fancy a laugh!! 😂 https://t.co/UsAX4zqLhD
— Gary Neville (@GNev2) 21 June 2018
When #family plays like a #team only great things happen!💪 #BeProud #Croatia 🇭🇷 #WorldCupRussia2018 #vedrancorluka pic.twitter.com/ZuiuHKABmN
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) 21 June 2018
Croatia are class . Modric is a joy to watch
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 21 June 2018
Croatia became the fourth nation this tournament to cement a place in the Round of 16. They joined hosts Russia, Uruguay and France in the second round.
