Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hails ‘classy Modric’ after Croatia beat Argentina 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hails ‘classy Modric’ after Croatia beat Argentina 3-0

Argentina suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia with Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Ante Rebic scoring the goals.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 22, 2018 8:21:14 am
FIFA World Cup 2018 Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was praised for his performance against Argentina. (Source: Reuters)
Croatia cemented a place in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday. With a couple of dubious errors from Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric anbd Ivan Rakitic scored the goals for the European nation. Modric fired a tremendous long-range effort inside the goal, and the skipper led from the front. He was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance and after the massive win, the Real Madrid midfielder received praise from twitterati.

Argentina suffered their heaviest defeat in the first round group stages since losing 6-1 to Czechoslovakia in 1958. Here is how twitterati reacted:

Croatia became the fourth nation this tournament to cement a place in the Round of 16. They joined hosts Russia, Uruguay and France in the second round.

