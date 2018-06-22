FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hails ‘classy Modric’ after Croatia beat Argentina 3-0

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was praised for his performance against Argentina. (Source: Reuters) Croatia midfielder Luka Modric was praised for his performance against Argentina. (Source: Reuters)

Croatia cemented a place in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 victory over Argentina on Thursday. With a couple of dubious errors from Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric anbd Ivan Rakitic scored the goals for the European nation. Modric fired a tremendous long-range effort inside the goal, and the skipper led from the front. He was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance and after the massive win, the Real Madrid midfielder received praise from twitterati.

Argentina suffered their heaviest defeat in the first round group stages since losing 6-1 to Czechoslovakia in 1958. Here is how twitterati reacted:

Brilliant from Modric but in all the years of watching Argentina I can’t remember them ever having such a poor side. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 21 June 2018

Good heavens, Caballero has had an absolute shocker. Poor bugger. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 21 June 2018

This isn’t Messi… Ronaldo chat… I wanna see the best players on the planet in the #worldcup later stages!! https://t.co/goKa10vcSu — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 21 June 2018

You’re right! I’ve just RT a couple of things to bring it on. Just fancy a laugh!! 😂 https://t.co/UsAX4zqLhD — Gary Neville (@GNev2) 21 June 2018

Croatia are class . Modric is a joy to watch — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 21 June 2018

Croatia became the fourth nation this tournament to cement a place in the Round of 16. They joined hosts Russia, Uruguay and France in the second round.

