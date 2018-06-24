Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati cannot wait for ‘clinical’ England’s thriller against Belgium

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati cannot wait for ‘clinical’ England’s thriller against Belgium

Twitter lost their cool at England's dominating performance over Panama on Sunday and cannot wait for their next match against Belgium.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 24, 2018 9:12:22 pm
England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England booked their spot in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018 after a clinical performance against debutants Panama in their second group match on Sunday. Captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Panama went down 6-1 in what was England’s biggest victory margin at the World Cup and their highest scoring game since 1966. John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another to ensure England goes into its Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference.

Here are the best reactions on England’s domination over Panama in Russia:

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now