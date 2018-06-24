FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati cannot wait for ‘clinical’ England’s thriller against Belgium

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

England booked their spot in the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2018 after a clinical performance against debutants Panama in their second group match on Sunday. Captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Panama went down 6-1 in what was England’s biggest victory margin at the World Cup and their highest scoring game since 1966. John Stones headed in two goals and Jesse Lingard curled in another to ensure England goes into its Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference.

Here are the best reactions on England’s domination over Panama in Russia:

Another great result for @England scoring a brilliant six goals against a very average team! The tournament will start when we play in the last sixteen but a terrific game to come against Belgium first! — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) 24 June 2018

England all the way. Well done @England 6-1 😎 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) June 24, 2018

What a game!!! 6-1! Sets up the final group game vs Belgium perfectly! We are through whatever happens! So proud of the lads. Still a long way to go but we are doing everything we can so far! Buzzing! See you in Kaliningrad @england! pic.twitter.com/3hBLVuv2tf — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) 24 June 2018

What can i say, unbelievable! #WorldCup — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) 24 June 2018

How cool was it to watch an England game without any stress??!!!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) 24 June 2018

Those John Stones striker skills … ???????? Three lions on fire today ???? #worldcup #ENGPAN — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) 24 June 2018

England flying ???? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) 24 June 2018

???????????????????????????????? — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) 24 June 2018

Blinding finish from Harry Kane. The first player to score a hat-trick and a brace in consecutive World Cup games since 1986. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 June 2018

Harry Kane is the first player to score 2 or more goals in consecutive World Cup games since….Romelu Lukaku, yesterday. Prior to that it was Diego Maradona in 1986. You wait 32 years and then….. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 June 2018

This is getting silly. Last time England scored 4 or more goals in a World Cup was the 1966 WC final. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 June 2018

Stones rose to head home and England lead ?????? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 June 2018

John Stones is the first Manchester City player to score for England at a World Cup since Trevor Francis v Kuwait in 1982. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 24 June 2018

