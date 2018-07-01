FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi depart on the same day

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look dejected after their respective Round of 16 matches. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look dejected after their respective Round of 16 matches.

Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as two stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.

Earlier that day, Lionel Messi departed after France knocked out Argentina 4-3 in Round of 16 match. On the first day of the knockouts, world’s top two footballers have exited the tournament and Twitter couldn’t help but feel sad about it.

This could have been the last time at the World Cup for both the 33-year-old Ronaldo of Portugal and the 31-year-old Messi of Argentina, and neither got close to a title. Here are the best reactions after Portugal were knocked out of the tournament:

Both Ronaldo and Messi go home. Both remain without a goal in the knockout stages of any World Cup. Remarkable for 2 of the games all time greats. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

Those people gleefully celebrating the departure of Messi & Ronaldo from this World Cup are morons.

I always want to see the world’s best players performing on the biggest stage for as long as possible. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2018

Imagine Messi and Ronaldo going out on the same day….of the World Cup, not with each other. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

The 2 Greats have departed the #worldcup at the same stage on the same day… Ronaldo will be remembered at this World Cup for his hattrick against one of the favourites Spain.. Messi for his one moment of brilliance against Nigeria! Just proves football is a TEAM game! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 30 June 2018

Uruguay look strong, well-organised & determined.

They also have two of the most deadly strikers on Planet Earth.

They could win the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/utHs2i1xAI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2018

CAVANI !!!! Oh my word !!!!!!!!! ???????????? top-drawer !!!!!!!!!!!!! #URUPOR — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 30 June 2018

