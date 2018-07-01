Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi depart on the same day

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi depart on the same day

With Argentina, Portugal knocked out on the first day of Round of 16, Twitter reacted as both Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo depart on the same day.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look dejected after their respective Round of 16 matches.
Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as two stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.

Earlier that day, Lionel Messi departed after France knocked out Argentina 4-3 in Round of 16 match. On the first day of the knockouts, world’s top two footballers have exited the tournament and Twitter couldn’t help but feel sad about it.

This could have been the last time at the World Cup for both the 33-year-old Ronaldo of Portugal and the 31-year-old Messi of Argentina, and neither got close to a title. Here are the best reactions after Portugal were knocked out of the tournament:

