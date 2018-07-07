FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as England book semifinal spot for the first time in 28 years

Harry Maguire dives in celebration after scoring his side opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England. (Source: AP) Harry Maguire dives in celebration after scoring his side opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England. (Source: AP)

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990. Twitter errupted as England got a step closer to glory with celebratory tweets saying only one thing – It’s coming home!

Gareth Southgate started with the same team that delivered a win against Colombia in the Roundo of 16. Maguire and Alli headed in goals in each half of the quarterfinal to take their side to the next level. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also produced a number of brilliant saves to keep their sheet clean.

Here are the best social media reactions on seeing England deliver yet another win that takes them to the semifinal:

6pm Weds … England shirt .. Beer … Gin .. Rose .. White wine .. Red Wine .. my house #Itsnotcominghome ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2018

Yeah so a good header doesn’t hurt. I mean the moment you head it proper, you feel it’s a good one. Know what I mean love? pic.twitter.com/a5b8UqDjv2 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

When you can’t get “it’s coming home” theme tune out your head pic.twitter.com/RisR1wPL31 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2018

You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2018

Everyone round ours Wednesday! It’s coming home!!!! ?????????? #WorldCup — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 7, 2018

World Cup Semi final party at mine … All welcome ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2018

Congratulations to @England ..

Brilliant job — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) July 7, 2018

Fantastic effort ?????????????? A young team with no fear! Wonderful to watch!

The dream continues for England ?????????????? And we in Wales are behind you! ?????????????? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 7, 2018

England have had a dream draw at the World Cup but they are making the most of it. They were magnificent today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2018

It’s official… Football’s Coming Home Again!! Big respect to the @england team & Gareth! Wanna see the scenes back home… tag me people! Love it #ENG #WorldCup ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kiLgkMPbWx — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 7, 2018

England will now face the winner of Russia vs Croatia in the semifinal next week.

