Follow Us:
Saturday, July 07, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as England book semifinal spot for the first time in 28 years

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as England book semifinal spot for the first time in 28 years

Twitterati reacts as England defeat Sweden 2-0 to book their FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal spot.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 7, 2018 10:38:09 pm
Harry Maguire dives in celebration after scoring his side opening goal during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England. (Source: AP)
Related News

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored as England comfortably defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990. Twitter errupted as England got a step closer to glory with celebratory tweets saying only one thing – It’s coming home!

Gareth Southgate started with the same team that delivered a win against Colombia in the Roundo of 16. Maguire and Alli headed in goals in each half of the quarterfinal to take their side to the next level. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also produced a number of brilliant saves to keep their sheet clean.

Here are the best social media reactions on seeing England deliver yet another win that takes them to the semifinal:

England will now face the winner of Russia vs Croatia in the semifinal next week.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement