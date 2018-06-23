FIFA World Cup 2018: The fall guys for Argentina’s downfall

Argentina’s whole gameplan revolves around Lionel Messi. (Source: AP) Argentina’s whole gameplan revolves around Lionel Messi. (Source: AP)

Lionel Messi (Captain)

The images of a pensive-looking Messi rubbing his forehead during the national anthems gave an impression that he had accepted defeat even before the kick-off. Argentina’s whole gameplan revolves around Messi. It’s inexplicable then, that he gets the fewest touches. During the first half, he floated in the higher positions but his teammates could not thread a pass through the crowded midfield. After Rebic’s goal, Messi dropped deeper. That meant his presence was missed up front. It encapsulated Argentina’s Messi conundrum.

Jorge Sampaoli (Coach)



He paced around furiously in the dugout hoping the selections of unknowns over superstars would eventually be justified. Far from being a masterstroke, it only made Argentina look worse. Few have been able to make sense of the decision to start Enzo Perez, who wasn’t in the squad until a last-minute injury to Manuel Lanzini. These players lacked the quality that Dybala, Banega and the rest possess. The decisions he made were brave but bad. The gamble wasn’t worth it.

Sergio Aguero (forward)



That Gonzalo Higuain made a stronger impact in the first five minutes after coming on in the second half than Sergio Aguero till then speaks a lot about how poor the Manchester City striker was. He scored an important goal against Iceland in the opening match but went completely missing against a strong Croatian defence. He will be remembered more for his five-second outburst post-match than the 50-odd minutes he spent on field.

Nicolas Otamendi (centre back)



His frustration was for all to see when he sprinted towards the loose ball late in the second half and booted it into Ivan Rakitic’s face from point-blank range. Just five minutes before that, he had been fooled and wrong-footed by Modric, who curled in an unstoppable shot to double Croatia’s lead.Largely reliable for Manchester City, the central defender’s communication with Mercado was poor, leaving Caballero exposed in the goal.

Willy Caballero (Goalkeeper)



The image of him, with his hands on his head, will be what Argentina’s campaign will be remembered by if they fail to advance. A suicidal pass to Nicolas Tagliafico — an attempted chip — led to Rebic scoring the opening goal for Croatia. He wasn’t helped by his defenders but Caballero was edgy throughout. He redeemed some pride in the first half with a fine save off Rakitic but the floodgates would open soon. Many experts wrote off Argentina’s chances after first choice ’keeper Sergio Romero was injured a couple of weeks before the World Cup. Caballero’s performance on Thursday showed why.

