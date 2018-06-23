FIFA World Cup 2018: Teams qualified for Round of 16 in Russia

The FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) The FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

After action-packed group stages round, we are moving at a fast pace into the Round of 16. The 32 participants in FIFA World Cup 2018 were divided into eight groups of four team each. Only two top teams from each group were able to qualify for the next round. From here on, every match will follow the knockout rules, and the losing teams will be out of the tournament. If a match ends in a draw in regulation time, it will stretch into extra time, and if the winner is not decided in extra time, then the result will be decided via penalty shoot-outs. The winners from all the 8 matches will make it to the quarterfinals.

Here are the teams who have qualified for Round of 16:

1) Russia

2) Uruguay

3) France

4) Croatia

* The list will continue to be updated as teams qualify for the Round of 16

