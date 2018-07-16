FIFA World Cup Team of the tournament: Best Starting XI in Russia

Croatia’s Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award as France’s Kylian Mbappe poses with the FIFA Young Player award. (Source: Reuters) Croatia’s Luka Modric poses with the FIFA Golden Ball award as France’s Kylian Mbappe poses with the FIFA Young Player award. (Source: Reuters)

With France wrapping up FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia by lifting the trophy after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, some players came to the forefront by giving spectacular performances for their respective teams.

We at Indian Express have selected the best starting XI out of the 32 teams that performed at the World Cup 2018. Here is our team of the tournament:

Hugo Lloris

France’s Hugo Lloris celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) France’s Hugo Lloris celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Hugo Lloris captained France in their title-winning tournament in Russia. He became the 21st captain to lift the trophy. Despite a howler from him in the final, Lloris made quite a few big saves in the final and crucial saves throughout the tournament to return back as a champion.

Kleran Trippier

England’s Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match against Croatia. (Source: AP) England’s Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match against Croatia. (Source: AP)

Kleran Trippier of England has been a constant threat down England’s right-hand side. One of his best moments at the tournament was the sensational free-kick he took against Croatia in the semifinal.

Raphael Varane

France’s Raphael Varane celebrates after his team advanced to the final. (Source: AP) France’s Raphael Varane celebrates after his team advanced to the final. (Source: AP)

Centre-back Raphael Varane ensured that France dominated by being an impenetrable presence on the field. He also becomes the fourth player ever win both the World Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same season.

Diego Godin

Uruguay’s Diego Godin heads the ball during the quarterfinal match against France. (Source: AP) Uruguay’s Diego Godin heads the ball during the quarterfinal match against France. (Source: AP)

Diego Godin had been the man to depend upon when it came to Uruguay’s defence at the World Cup. Committing zero erros, the Juventus target proved crucial during the side’s games against Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Harry Maguire

England’s Harry Maguire celebrates with Ashley Young after scoring his side’s opening goal. (Source: AP) England’s Harry Maguire celebrates with Ashley Young after scoring his side’s opening goal. (Source: AP)

Harry Maguire helped England reach unexpected semifinals for the first time in 28 years. With an opening goal in the quarterfinals, Maguire provide with stellar performances throughout the tournament.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric was awarded with the Golden Ball. (Source: Reuters) Luka Modric was awarded with the Golden Ball. (Source: Reuters)

Luka Modric was without a doubt the best midfielder in Russia and a string of spectacular performances by the Croatian captain took his side to their first ever World Cup final. The Croatian, who was awarded with the Golden Ball, has won Champions League with Real Madrid this season.

N’Golo Kante

France’s Ngolo Kante and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne during the semifinal match. (Source: AP) France’s Ngolo Kante and Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne during the semifinal match. (Source: AP)

No player has recovered more balls (61) for winners France than Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who is also credited to snatch posession from star players like Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne.

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea winger showcased his individual skill numerous times against Brazil. (Source: Reuters) The Chelsea winger showcased his individual skill numerous times against Brazil. (Source: Reuters)

Belgium’s Eden Hazard is credited with scoring three goals, assistinig two and completing 40 successful dribbles. He proved the critics wrong after delivering in big games at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Ivan Perisic

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic goes downfield during the final match between against France. (Source: AP) Croatia’s Ivan Perisic goes downfield during the final match between against France. (Source: AP)

Ivan Perisic had a mixed World Cup final, as he turned from hero to villain. Opening for Croatia, Perisic proved to be the decisive factor in the game but later, he gave away a penalty to France that changed the game entirely for the runner-ups.

Kylian Mbappe

France’s Kylian Mbappe was awarded with the Young Player Award. (Source: Reuters) France’s Kylian Mbappe was awarded with the Young Player Award. (Source: Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe grabbed eyeballs with his fast pace and sublime skills at the World Cup. The 19-year old PSG forward, who was awarded the Young Player Award at the tournament, drew similarity with Pele, who himself praised the upcoming star.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring for Uruguay. (Source: Reuters) Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring for Uruguay. (Source: Reuters)

Another PSG forward Edinson Cavani took the limelight when all eyes were on star Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored a brace in his team’s 2-1 win over Portugal to take his side to the quarterfinals, where Uruguay went down to eventual winners France in his absence due to injury.

