FIFA World Cup 2018 Group Stage stats: Maximum number of own goals, penalties in Russia

The World Cup saw a record number of penalties in a World Cup match. (Source: Reuters) The World Cup saw a record number of penalties in a World Cup match. (Source: Reuters)

The group stages of the World Cup in Russia came to an end with Belgium defeating England 1-0 to top Group G and booking a date with Japan in the Round of 16. England, on the other hand, will face Colombian challenge in the next round as they look to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 World Cup. The biggest headlines in the group stages matches were made by the Video Assistant Review (VAR), because of which, there was a record number of penalties awarded to teams in Russia. There were also plenty of late drama and own goals in this World Cup.

Here are some interesting statistics from the group stages in Russia:

* Most Own Goals: 9

* Most Penalties Awarded: 24

* Most Penalties Converted: 18

* Total no. of goals in Group stages: 122

* Most Game-Winning Goals in 90th Minute or Later in Regulation: 8

* Only two teams got zero points: Egypt and Panama

* Lowest points to qualify for knockout stages: 4 (Argentina and Japan)

* First country in history to qualify via Fair Play Decision: Japan

* Teams qualifying with -ve point difference: Argentina (-2), Mexico (-1)

* Only one Asian country in elimination Rounds: Japan

* Top goalscorer in Group Stage: Harry Kane (5)

* Joint-top assisters in Group Stages: Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Aleksandr Golovin, Viktor Claesson, Carlos Sanchez, Youri Tielemans and Toni Kroos (2)

* Teams which won all three group stage matches: Belgium, Croatia, and Uruguay

* Teams which drew most matches: Denmark, Portugal, and Spain (2)

* Only goalkeeper to not concede a single goal in Group Stages: Fernando Muslera, Uruguay

* Players sent off in Group Stages: Carlos Sanchez (Colombia), Jerome Boateng (Germany), Igor Smolnikov (Russia)

* Lowest attendance in a match: Egypt vs Uruguay (27,015)

* Only South American nation to be eliminated from Group Stage: Peru

* Germany eliminated in the Group Stage of a World Cup for the first time

* First time since 1982, no African nation in knockout stages

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd