FIFA World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘phews continue’ as Argentina advance to knockouts

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters) Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters)

The world released a collective sigh of relief as Argentina scripted their journey to the Round of 16 after a late strike by Marcos Rojo gave them 2-1 win over Nigeria in FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday.

All fans of blue-and-white-stripes shirts were on their feet as Nigeria were just minutes away from progressing before central defender Rojo superbly volleyed home a Gabriel Mercado cross from the right. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had put them ahead in the 14th minute, with a fabulously taken goal but the Africans equalised through a Victor Moses penalty in the 51st minute.

Twitter responded with oos and aahs as Argentina ended the final group match standing second. Here are the best reactions:

Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 26 June 2018

I said it once, I say it twice. Football is fucking unbelievable. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) 26 June 2018

Nunca dejamos de creer. Nunca dejaremos de soñar. Vamos ????!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/F4BU9q59PU — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) 26 June 2018

?? Marcos Rojo’s late winner takes Argentina through to the knockout stages of the #WorldCup #NGAARG pic.twitter.com/S0gOjxH4Wm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 26, 2018

Wow. It’s like 9 lives with Argentina. The World Cup does not disappoint. And a nice friendly cameo from Maradona after that game winning goal… — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 26, 2018

FT 2-1.

Argentina joy, Nigeria despair.

Another great game in a stupendous World Cup. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2018

By the skin of their teeth. #Argentina — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 26, 2018

From an unlikely source !!! It’s just That little bit of magic that was needed !!! GOAL ARGENTINA !! ????#MarcosRojo #NGAARG ???????????? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 26, 2018

The twice World Cup champions Argentina will face France in the last 16 on Saturday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd