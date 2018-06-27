Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘phews continue’ as Argentina advance to knockouts

Twitterati was relieved to see Argentina winning the match against Nigeria to book their Round of 16 spot in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 27, 2018 3:05:15 am
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate after the match. (Source: Reuters)
The world released a collective sigh of relief as Argentina scripted their journey to the Round of 16 after a late strike by Marcos Rojo gave them 2-1 win over Nigeria in FIFA World Cup 2018 on Tuesday.

All fans of blue-and-white-stripes shirts were on their feet as Nigeria were just minutes away from progressing before central defender Rojo superbly volleyed home a Gabriel Mercado cross from the right. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi had put them ahead in the 14th minute, with a fabulously taken goal but the Africans equalised through a Victor Moses penalty in the 51st minute.

Twitter responded with oos and aahs as Argentina ended the final group match standing second. Here are the best reactions:

The twice World Cup champions Argentina will face France in the last 16 on Saturday.

