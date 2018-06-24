FIFA World Cup 2018, Serbia vs Switzerland: Feet dazzle, hands talk as Balkan politics comes to the fore

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka celebrate scoring against Serbia by making the sign of the black eagle — a nationalist sign of those with Albanian roots. Shaqiri’s roots are in Kosovo, an ethnically Albanian region, which has fought a war against Serb-dominated Yugoslav forces in the late 1990s. (Source: Reuters) Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka celebrate scoring against Serbia by making the sign of the black eagle — a nationalist sign of those with Albanian roots. Shaqiri’s roots are in Kosovo, an ethnically Albanian region, which has fought a war against Serb-dominated Yugoslav forces in the late 1990s. (Source: Reuters)

It was a cold Sunday, February 17 2008. Temperatures had dipped to -10 degrees in city of Prishtina, the capital of Kosovo, when people were hit by a pleasant surprise: that the country had self-declared itself as an independent state after war against Serb-dominated Yugoslav forces in the late 1990’s.

The people were in the dark – there were whispers for a while, a momentum was building up and it seemed imminent but they weren’t sure about the date. Suddenly, they saw their prime minister Hashim Thaci appear on television and read out the independence declaration.

Euphoria broke out in the city, and in the country. There was dancing and singing in the streets and people would retreat into coffee shops to warm themselves before re-joining the reverie. The sky was lit by fireworks and the song that echoed most in the city was : “Oj Kosovë, oj nëna ime”(O Kosovo, o my mother).

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing though. Forget Serbia, Kosovo isn’t deemed an independent country even by India. Russia and China don’t recognise it but USA does – Over 100 countries recognise it as a sovereign state but it’s not a member of United Nations. Serbia of course has resisted the sovereignty.

It’s in this context that the celebrations of the two Kosovo-Albanian footballers in the Switzerland team during the game against Serbia need to be seen. Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka did a eagle salute after scoring goals, mimicking the black eagle on Albanian flag. The eagle salute isn’t traditionally just restricted to Kosovo. Ethnic Albanians make that sign as pride all over in Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia and in the diaspora. Three members of Switzerland’s playing XI have their roots in Kosovo, ethnically Albanian province. The third player, Valon Behrami has a Kosovo flag tattoo.

Xhaka, whose father was a pro-Kosovo activist and was reportedly tortured in jail in the late 80’s by Serbian regime, was the first to do the eagle salute after scoring first in the second half. Xhaka’s father had taken part in a political demonstration against the former Yugoslav government and was imprisoned for seven years. Sharing a cell with four other men, he would be let out for just 10 minutes every day. On release, he emigrated with his family to Switzerland. Xhaka ended up playing for Switzerland while his brother Taulant plays for the Albania national team.

Shaqiri, who scored a left-footer in the dying moments to win the game for Switzerland, would do the eagle salute. When he was four, his family moved to Switzerland just before the war broke out. His father started by washing dishes in a restaurant before he found a job as a construction worker.

His mother worked as a cleaner in office buildings in the city. His brothers helped the mother by cleaning the windows, and Shaqiri helped her with the vaccum cleaner. In 2012, when Switzerland played Albania, Shaqiri had flags of Switzerland, Kosovo, and Albania on his boots. Last night, when he was asked about the gesture after the game, Shaqiri said: “In football you have emotions. You can see what I did. It was just emotion.” Even before the world cup Shaqiri had posted a photo on his Instagram account displaying the boots he would wear. The flag of Switzerland was on left boot’s heel; on the right, there was the flag of Kosovo.

The match, a high-quality affair, saw Serbia take the lead through Aleksander Mitrovic’s header. In the initial stages Serbia had the upper hand, harassing the Switzerland defense repeatedly but in the second half, as they tired, Switzerland hit back with vengeance. First Granit, and then Shaqiri who evaded the off-side trap to tap the ball with his left foot that had the swiss flag. As he had said before the tournament about his boots, “Don’t worry though, the Swiss flag is on my left foot.”

Kosovo’s national football team was officially recognised by FIFA in 2016, and it provided opportunity to Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to have a dig about Shaqiri’s boots. “If he loves Kosovo that much and never misses a chance to flaunt the flag, why did he refuse a chance to play for their team?”.

History of bad blood

A furore broke out in the real and virtual world over the eagle salute.There has been bad blood over football before. In 2014, in Euro qualifier between Serbia and Albania, who visited Belgrade for a football game for first time after 1967, a drone flew above the pitch in the 40th minute. It lowered a flag, bearing an insignia of ‘Greater Albania’ . The flag was caught by Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic but two Albanian players Andi Lila and Taulant Xhaka got involved. Crowd violence soon followed, and the game had to be abandoned.

Kosovo Albanians haven’t always had a violent relationship with football. In fact, at the height of conflict in the 90’s with Serbian regime, a non-violent resistance emerged through football. In his book Civil Resistance in Kosovo, Howard Clark writes about how the Albanian villages gave their football teams names as Durin (Endurance) and Qendresa (Standing firm).

The Milosevic regime had removed Albanians from jobs in cultural and sporting institutions, and a non-violent resistance broke out. In response, they set up a parallel football league and it continued peacefully despite frequent police harassment. All that’s in the past.

In the here and now, on Sunday, today that is, the Kosovo President Hashim Thaci is set to meet his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels for the first round of talks in the so-called “final phase” of the European Union facilitated dialogue for the normalisation of relations between Kosovo an Serbia.

Already in Kosovo, there are murmurs against the move as its been deemed that president is bypassing the parliamentary democracy and its institutions by taking this initiative on his own will. It remains to be seen if the eagle salute comes up during the talks between the two leaders.

Why the ‘eagle celebration’ triggered controversy

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri’s boots. The one on the right has the image of a Kosovo flag on it while the left has a Swiss one. (Source: Reuters) Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri’s boots. The one on the right has the image of a Kosovo flag on it while the left has a Swiss one. (Source: Reuters)

The celebration

Xhaka and Shaqiri celebrated their goals by putting their open hands together with their thumbs locked and fingers outstretched to make what looked like an eagle, which is displayed on Albania’s flag.

Painful past

Years of war in Balkans sent many families to western European countries, including Switzerland. Xhaka and Shaqiri’s families are from Kosovo, where a Serbian crackdown on the Albanian population only ended with Nato intervention in 1999.

Xhaka’s father spent three-and-a-half years as a political prisoner in Yugoslavia for his support for Kosovan independence. Shaqiri was born in Kosovo and his family fled to Switzerland as refugees.

Tense buildup

The buildup to the match had seen exchanges between Serbian players and Shaqiri, who wears boots with the Kosovo flag displayed on one heel and the Swiss one on the other. Serbian striker Mitrovic asked: “If he loves Kosovo so much and decides to flaunt the flag, why did he refuse a chance to play for their team?”

The Switzerland attacker was roundly booed by Serbs when his name was announced on Friday.

The reactions

Albania’s president applauded the pair but a pro-government Serbian newspaper said they had “humiliated” Switzerland.

In Serbia, pro-government newspaper Informer used a derogatory term for Albanians, saying “the Albanian clan within ‘clockmakers’ team was sending poisoned arrows weeks before, so the match couldn’t pass without a provocation”.

Precedent

In 2014 a match between the Balkan nations was abandoned after a drone carrying an Albanian flag sparked a brawl. A majority of Albanian fans had been banned from attending the match.

Kosovo’s status

In February 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia. Kosovo is recognised by the United States and many European countries.But Serbia, its ally Russia and most ethnic Serbs inside Kosovo do not recognise it.

In 2013 Kosovo and Serbia reached an agree to allow autonomy to Serb-majority areas in the north. Both sides also agree not to block each other’s efforts to seek membership to the European Union.

In 1974, Yugoslav constitution had given autonomous status of Kosovo. However, 16 years later Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic removed the status and created a new wave of tension.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App