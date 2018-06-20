FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal fans clean stands after 2-1 win over Poland; watch video

Senegal fans after the Poland clash in Russia. Senegal fans after the Poland clash in Russia.

Senegal started their World Cup campaign in Russia on a positive note as they picked up a surprising 2-1 victory over Poland in the Group F clash on Tuesday. In doing so, they became the first African team to win a match in this World Cup. The African nation were helped by two shocking defensive errors from the European side in the lead up to the win, as defender Thiago Cionek scored an own goal in the 37th minute, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny went on a walkabout to allow M’Baye Niang to score another.

But while Senegal footballers won hears on the field, the fans won hearts outside the field. The football fans who cheered from the stadiums celebrated the win but also remembered to show humility after the match. In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a bunch of Senegal football fans were seen cleaning up the stadium area where they were sitting during the match.

In the video, the football fans were seen picking up trash, packets of wafers, can bottles, food items, etc, from under the seats and packing it up in garbage bags. The gesture was applauded by twitterati as Senegal fans won the hearts off the field.

Una de las imágenes de la Copa del Mundo. La afición de Senegal recogiendo la zona donde vieron el partido antes de abandonar el estadio.

pic.twitter.com/3UpRx3dHSa — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) 19 June 2018

Senegal will next Japan on Sunday, as they look for their second win to seal a spot in the Round of 16. The country has reached the World Cup finals for the second time after doing so back in 2002, when they surprised everyone by making it to the quartefinals.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd