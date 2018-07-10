Marouane Fellaini: Mane for all seasons

From David Moyes to Jose Mourinho and Marc Wilmots to Roberto Martinez, managers swoon about Marouane Fellaini, even if many Man United fans remain unimpressed. (Source: Reuters) From David Moyes to Jose Mourinho and Marc Wilmots to Roberto Martinez, managers swoon about Marouane Fellaini, even if many Man United fans remain unimpressed. (Source: Reuters)

Shortly after Everton signed Marouane Fellaini in 2008, the club’s owner Bill Kenwright rang up coach David Moyes and asked him: “Is he there?” To Moyes’s affirmation, he asked: “What’s he like?” There was a pause before Moyes gave the simplest of descriptions: “The big fellow.”

More than perhaps his Afro-curls, it’s his six-foot-four frame, broad shoulders, telescopic legs and flailing elbows that make him distinguishable in a goalmouth mess. The unmistakable frame, in a sense, is what makes and unmakes him — the brooding physicality infuses a much-valued midfield (sometimes false) impregnability. But it accompanies, as with not-so-divinely gifted tall players, an ungainliness of movement, ridiculed sometimes in the English press as “an elbow-flailing obstacle”.

It’s not hard to see why he’s not a crowd-puller, and never will be one — he’s prone to clumsy touches, other than the chest-torso traps, little pace or grace about him, or even theatrics; his tackles sometimes are so gruesomely mistimed that he was something of a card-magnet.

There was a photo-shopped picture of him, with crumpled face and twisted features, that went around social media after Manchester United lost a UEFA Super Cup match to Real Madrid. Fellaini took it playfully and re-tweeted the picture with six laughing emojis and an under-script: “Thanks to everyone who posted and sent me this.” Like his utility, the self-deprecatory humour has made him an imminently likeable figure in the dressing room, for both players and managers.

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

From Moyes to Jose Mourinho and MarcWilmots to Roberto Martinez, managers swoon about him. Early this year, after he shrugged off a frustrating time on the United bench with a clutch of match-winning performances, the hard-to-please Mourinho questioned the footballing discretion of the club faithful: “I don’t know why you don’t like him. Maybe, you’re jealous of his hair. To me, he embodies the fighting spirit of the great club. You shouldn’t look what he’s doing to the team, but what he’s doing on the opposite team.”

‘A warrior’

The most recent of bouquets arrived from Martinez, after Fellaini catalysed a terrific comeback against Japan in the pre-quarterfinal. “He’s a warrior, a versatile player who can pose awkward questions to both the attackers and defenders of the opposition,” he reflected. Against Japan, Martinez deployed him as a sort of second striker, instead of Dries Mertens, and he was soon winning crosses from either side and his curls latched onto a looping ball from Eden Hazard.

That single frame perhaps captured the Fellaini-ness of Fellaini — towering himself over his markers and scuttling a header into the net, a triumph of physicality and power over technique and skill, putting in perspective of the significance of Fellaini-ness, as much as Hazardism. His presence simply broke Japan’s rhythm, the frazzled Samurai Blue deploying more than one man to stifle him. As he demonstrated that night, he might not be the most creative of players, but he lets the creators of the team be more creative, in a sense liberates them. Suddenly, Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne were running amok.

Such was his influence that Martinez started with him against Brazil, this time as a defensive midfielder, at least that was his supposed role. He’s not a textbook specimen like the industrious N’Golo Kante of France, who’s a step ahead in holding up play and distribution, but like the latter he’s effective at disrupting the tempo of the game, punch holes in the opposition rearguard and, if nothing else, frustrating them. Brazil, thus, was the perfect team for Fellaini to unleash his unsung gifts.

As his heat-map from the match indicates, he was not confined to operate in what is called the Makelele hole, between the centre-backs and the attacking midfielders, but was shuttling up and down the ground, keeping a track on the pacy Neymar. He was no match for the Brazilian’s wizardry, who made him look stupid at times, but Fellaini was no quitter, kept stalking him, like a “pale ghost”, to use another of his detractors’ cuss phrase.

Typically, he was a sum of his own parts, did nothing remotely spectacular or outrageously silly, but maintained an impressive 79 per cent pass accuracy, won seven aerial balls, the most in the match, and effected three successful tackles, the joint-most with Jan Vertonghen. It was according to Rio Ferdinand, “a monster defensive performance.”

Increased relevance

If it’s his utility, the man-for-the-dirty-job viability, that prompted Mourinho into begging him to renew his contract this season, it’s his own determination and readiness to perform the designated duties that has made him such a relevant figure for both Belgium and United.

At the start of last season, Mourinho was heaping lofty praises. “He plays with me as a defensive midfielder, as a second striker, as one of two midfielders. He can play in a 9 position and in a 10 but also 6 and 8.” Van Gaal even coined a new term for one of his positions – a deep-lying striker. It was a common sight to see him darting from the centre, running 10-12 yards, to receive a long ball from the deep, easing into a second striker’s territory, trying to get some part of his body into the ball. There had been instances when it has backfired, when he has stuck out like a sore thumb, but more often than not Fellaini has only exceeded the managers’ expectations. That the managers invest trust in him is not merely because of his utility but the systemic flexibility he provides. Or put it another way, he has the requisite gifts to adapt to various systems. Slot him as one half of a midfield pair, and the manager can play two wingers and strikers in a classic 4-4-2. Squeeze him into a 4-3-3 as Belgium did against Brazil, he can offer defensive cushion.

In a 4-2-3-1, he can be the link-up man. What makes him indispensable for Martinez is his own tactical preferences. The Spaniard likes to shuffle his formations and player positions — like deploying de Bryune as a false nine and pushing Romelu Lukaku as a right-sided forward against Brazil. He can be a roaming midfielder too, switching between his attacking and defensive duties.

Fellaini, in that sense, fits perfectly into Martinez’s schemes, someone who can fiddle with different positions, and get more than a hatchet job out of it. And Martinez adds another understated ‘big’ to his gifts: “A big heart.”

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App