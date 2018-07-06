FIFA World Cup 2018 semi-finals: Schedule, fixtures and timings

France beat Uruguay 2-0. (Source: Reuters) France beat Uruguay 2-0. (Source: Reuters)

We are approaching the business end of the FIFA World Cup 2018. This year has seen a number of big teams miss out on a spot in the last eight, including 2014 finalists Germany and Argentina. In fact, of the teams that made the top four in the previous edition of the World Cup, only Brazil are still alive in it. Apart from them, Uruguay, France, Belgium, England, Croatia and hosts Russia have all made it to the quarter-finals.

The quarterfinals will be held over two days on July 6 and July 7. The first match is between Uruguay and France. Goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann helped France seal a 2-0 win over Uruguay and thus make them the first team to make the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Here is a list of the upcoming semi-final matches:

July 10, 11.30 PM: France vs Brazil/Belgium

July 11, 11.30 PM: Russia/Croatia vs Sweden/England

