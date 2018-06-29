FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule: When are the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final matches?

The World Cup final will be held on July 15. (Source: Reuters) The World Cup final will be held on July 15. (Source: Reuters)

Belgium’s 1-0 win over England and Tunisia’s 2-1 win over Panama marked the end of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group stage. The quadrennial tournament started on June 14 with the first match being between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. Russia, despite entering the tournament as the lowest ranked side, managed to finish second in Group A and thus made it to the Round of 16. One big dropout from the first round were defending champions Germany who finished bottom of their group. Joachim Low’s team, despite looking one of the best on paper and one of the favourites before the tournament started, managed to win just one game in their three matches and thus dropped out of the tournament.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 30

1. France vs Argentina 7.30 PM

2. Uruguay vs Portugal 11.30 PM

Sunday, July 1

3. Spain vs Russia 7.30 PM

4. Croatia vs Denmark 11.30 PM

Monday, July 2

5. Brazil vs Mexico 7.30 PM

6. Belgium vs Japan 11.30 PM

Tuesday, July 3

7. Sweden vs Switzerland 7.30 PM

8. Colombia vs England 11.30 PM

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 6

9. Winner 1 vs Winner 2 7.30 PM

10. Winner 5 vs Winner 6 11.30 PM

Thursday, July 7

11. Winner 3 vs Winner 4 7.30 PM

12. Winner 7 vs Winner 8 11.30 PM

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 10

13. Winner 9 vs Winner 10 11.30 PM

Wednesday, July 11

14. Winner 11 vs Winner 12 11.30 PM

Third Place

Saturday, July 14

Loser 13 vs Loser 14 7.30 PM

Final

Sunday, July 15

Winner 13 vs Winner 14 8.30 PM

(*All times are in IST)

