FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule: When are quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches?

With England sealing a spot in the semifinal of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, after defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout 4-3 on Tuesday, the final eight teams to enter the quarterfinals are decided. The tournament started with 32 teams entering the fray and after a thrilling contest that has seen some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, only 8 are left. The quarterfinal of the World Cup will begin from Friday with France, who defeated Argentina 4-3 in Round of 16, will take on Uruguay, who ended Portugal’s run. Brazil, who defeated Mexico, will lock horns with Belgium. On Saturday, England will take on Sweden, while the hosts Russia will face Croatia.
Here is the footballing action that is in store in Russia in the quarterfinals:
Quarter-finals
Friday, July 6
France vs Uruguay – 7:30 PM IST
Brazil vs Belgium 11:30 PM
Saturday, July 7
Sweden vs England – 7.30 PM IST
Russia vs Croatia – 11:30 PM
Semi-finals
Tuesday, July 10
Winner 9 vs Winner 10 – 11:30 PM
Wednesday, July 11
Winner 11 vs Winner 12 – 11:30 PM
Third Place
Saturday, July 14
Loser 13 vs Loser 14 – 7:30 PM
Final
Sunday, July 15
Winner 13 vs Winner 14 – 8:30 PM
