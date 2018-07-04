FIFA World Cup 2018 Schedule: When are quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches?

FIFA World Cup 2018 will enter the quarterfinals stage. (Source: File) FIFA World Cup 2018 will enter the quarterfinals stage. (Source: File)

With England sealing a spot in the semifinal of the World Cup 2018 in Russia, after defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout 4-3 on Tuesday, the final eight teams to enter the quarterfinals are decided. The tournament started with 32 teams entering the fray and after a thrilling contest that has seen some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, only 8 are left. The quarterfinal of the World Cup will begin from Friday with France, who defeated Argentina 4-3 in Round of 16, will take on Uruguay, who ended Portugal’s run. Brazil, who defeated Mexico, will lock horns with Belgium. On Saturday, England will take on Sweden, while the hosts Russia will face Croatia.

Here is the footballing action that is in store in Russia in the quarterfinals:

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 6

France vs Uruguay – 7:30 PM IST

Brazil vs Belgium 11:30 PM

Saturday, July 7

Sweden vs England – 7.30 PM IST

Russia vs Croatia – 11:30 PM

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 10

Winner 9 vs Winner 10 – 11:30 PM

Wednesday, July 11

Winner 11 vs Winner 12 – 11:30 PM

Third Place

Saturday, July 14

Loser 13 vs Loser 14 – 7:30 PM

Final

Sunday, July 15

Winner 13 vs Winner 14 – 8:30 PM

