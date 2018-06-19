FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabian team lands safely after airplane catches fire, watch video

Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Saudi Arabian football federation said that the players had landed safely after a part of their airplane caught fire in flight.

Published: June 19, 2018
Footage of the flames on Twitter shows the flames underneath one wing of the airplane. (Source: Twitter)
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation released a statement that the team had arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don, Russia after their airplane caught fire in flight. Footage of the flames had gone on viral on Twitter and the country’s football federation went on to ease any fears by tweeting images of the players exiting the airport after alighting the flight.

“According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, all the Saudi national team players have arrived safely in Rostov-on-Don this afternoon to play against Uruguay, and currently are staying in their residence, and that the fire was merely an accident,” said the federation’s English language handle. “According to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Saudi national team airplane that developed a technical fault is not carried out by the Saudi Arabian airlines, it was provided by the IATA organizational committee for the teams participating in the World Cup.”

It is reported in the western media that the incident had happened due to a bird collision which led to one of the engines of the aircraft catching fire. The aforementioned video shows the flames underneath one of the wings.

Saudi Arabia’s next match in the World Cup will be against Uruguay at Rostov-on-Don. Their first match was also the tournament opener and they were thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia.

