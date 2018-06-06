FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia’s innovative squad announcement goes viral

Saudi Arabia lost their friendly match to Peru. (Source: AP) Saudi Arabia lost their friendly match to Peru. (Source: AP)

Saudi Arabia came up with a unique and innovative way of announcing their World Cup squad through a video. The video shows people conveying about the selection of their favourite. In one of the instances, a man gets a call and receives a message about his favourite player getting roped in the squad while in the other a student throws a piece of paper to his friend which has the name of a player.

Saudi Arabia are making their first appearance in a World Cup since 2006, and they are placed in Group A alongside Uruguay, Egypt and hosts Russia. Saudi Arabia lost 0-3 to Peru in their recent friendly match.

Captain Paolo Guerrero scored as Peru thumped Saudi Arabia. “I am very happy to come back with two goals but we have to keep our focus, nobody can take away our concentration,” Guerrero told reporters. “We played a very good game today and we have to keep this unity.”

Saudi Arabia World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais, Yasser Al Mosailem, Abdullah Al Mayouf

Defenders: Mansoor Al Harbi, Mohammed Al Breik, Yasser Al Shahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Ali Al Bulaihi

Midfielders: Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al Khaibri, Salman Al Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al Jassim, Houssain Al Mogahwi, Hattan Bahebri, Salem Al Dawsari, Yahya Al Shehri, Fahad Al Muwallad

Forwards: Mohammad Al Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri

