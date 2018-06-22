FIFA World Cup 2018: Russian man who groped female World Cup reporter issues apology

Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was reporting from Saransk when the incident took place. (Source: Instagram) Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was reporting from Saransk when the incident took place. (Source: Instagram)

A Russian football fan, who was spotted groping and kissing a German TV correspondent during a live telecast from the World Cup, has issued an apology to the scribe. Colombian reporter Julieth Gonzalez Theran was reporting from Saransk in front of a World Cup countdown clock when the unidentified man grabbing her arm, groped her and then kissed her on the cheek. Theran remained unruffled by the entire sequence of events and continued to report. The clip of the incident later went viral and drew widespread criticism with several condemning the act of sexual harassment.

Speaking to Theran on a video call, the man who refused to reveal his identity, said, “I offer you most profound apologies.”

“I acted carelessly and did not think that I would cause you confusion and shock,” he added.

Earlier, there was massive outrage on social media after Theran shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “I was there for around two hours preparing my things and nothing happened to me. But when we were live that man took advantage of it. He came at me, gave me a kiss and he touched my breast. I had to continue, afterwards I tried to see if the man was still there but he had left.”

“We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment,” mail online quoted her saying.

Theran has accepted the apology and voiced her determination to move on from the episode. “I refuse to be a victim, I just want to continue with my job,” she said.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd