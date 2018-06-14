FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Highlights, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Match: As it happened

FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights, Russia vs Saudi Arabia: Russia’s substitute Denis Cheryshev scored two goals to lead hosts over Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday in the opening match of the World Cup. With President Vladimir Putin watching, Cheryshev chipped the ball over two Saudi defenders in the 43rd minute and shot over goalkeeper Abdullah Al Muaiouf’s right side. He later chipped the ball in for Russia’s fourth goal in stoppage time. Yuri Gazinsky initially put Russia ahead with a header from Alexander Golovin’s cross in the 12th minute. After Cheryshev’s first goal, Artyom Dzyuba made an instant impact off the bench to make it 3-0 in the 71st with a header from Golovin’s cross. Golovin added the fifth from a free kick in extra time.
14 Jun
Luzhniki Stadium
Russia
- 12’ Iury Gazinsky
- 43’ Denis Cheryshev
- 71’ Artem Dzyuba
- 90’ Denis Cheryshev
- 90’ Aleksandr Golovin
Russia embarrass Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of World Cup in Moscow with goals by Yuri Gazinsky, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandre Golovin and two by Denis Cheryshev.
. Here are the match stats:
That was not the end! Russia were not done yet. They score another beauty of a goal to make it 5-0. What a way to end the match. And yes, this is the end. Golovin curls the ball in with a sublime touch to the complete delight of the home crowd.
What a goal and what a way to end the match. Denis Cheryshev scores his second goal of the night and what a fantastic goal it is! He scores the goal into the top corner with his left foot.
Russia win a corner but it is easily saved by Salman Al-Faraj at the near post. Meanwhile, substitution for KSA: Muhammad Al-Sahlawi off, Muhammad Asiri on
Ten minutes of the opening match remain and Russia look all charged up to make it 4-0 against Saudi Arabia. Otherwise, this looks over as a contest.
Instant impact after substitution as Russia's Dzyuba makes it 3-0 against Saudi Arabia. Dzyuba sends a header flying into the bottom right corner after seconds of replacing Smolov.
An error could have cost the Green Falcons another goal but they manage to push the ball away from danger. Al-Mayouf made a save but the ball finds the feet of Smolov, who is then replaced by Dzyuba.
With one hour of the match already played, Russia captain and keeper Igor Akinfeev has not faced any threat so far. Russia continue to lead 2-0 after 60 minutes of the match.
Change in attacking as Fawad comes in for Abdullah Otayf for Saudi Arabia
That could have been a breakthrough for Saudi Arabia. All it needed was a tip-in as the ball passes inches from Al Sahlawi. What a badly missed chance
As was the case in the first-half, Saudi Arabia controlled possession of the ball but faced difficulty in finishing. The same can be seen right now as despite good build-ups, the men in green shirts are unable to find the net.
Four minutes into the second-half and Russia were almost going to make it 3-0. Golovin tries to get the ball in but it hits the crossbar.
The second half between Russia and Saudi Arabia is underway. Can the visitors change their fate in the second half or will Russia increase their scoreline? Let's see.
Despite a 40% ball-posession, Russia lead the match 2-0 at half-time. Here are the stats of the first-half:
And with that comes the half-time. Russia have played the first-half well to take 2-0 lead with Yuri Gazinsky scoring the first goal in 12 minutes while Denis Cheryshev, who substituted the injured Alan Dzagoev, making it double right before half-time.
GOAL! Substitute Denis Cheryshev doubles Russia’s lead just before the half-time as he displays superb skills to get the ball past two Saudi Arabian defenders.
Russia continue to lead and dominate with five minutes of the opening World Cup 2018 match remaining. The hosts create multiple chances but face finishing problems while Saudi Arabia simply lack drive.
The referee allows game to continue as Smolov drives into the area and tries to take on Hawsawi on the outside before sticking his leg out and taking the ppossessionaway. Russia appeal but it is not given
Another attack by Russia as Cheryshev builds up nicely but finds no one is inside the box, losing the ball to a rather strong looking Saudi defence. Dzagoev has left the field limping. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia send one wide shot after the other.
Russia's Alan Dzagoev takes medical time-out. Looks like he has a torn hamstring.
Saudi Arabia were on the verge of equalising but the shot goes wide. Russia immediately go on a counter-attack mode. The first match of the tournament is super intense, even though both of them are the lowest-ranked teams participating.
Russia are on fire right now. Getting confidence from the first goal, Russia get into a complete attacking mode, almost making it 2-0 five minutes after taking lead.
And Russia did it. The stadium erupts as Yuri Gazinsky scores the first goal of World Cup 2018, giving hosts Russia 1-0 lead in the opening match against Saudi Arabia. Gazinsky jumps high to meet a cross from the left as he gives Russia the lead.
No solid chances created so far as in the first ten minutes but it looks like Russia are getting in the flow. Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf is forced to rush outside the box but manages to keep the scoreline clean despite being under pressure
Nestor Pitana blows his whistle, Saudi Arabia kick off and the World Cup finals are under way.
Saudi Arabia national anthem is followed by the anthem of Russia. Proud moment for both teams.
Both teams come on to warm up prior to the start of the opening ceremony at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium as kickoff nears in the first match of the 2018 World Cup. Players and coaches from Saudi Arabia and the Russian side have gone out to loosen up and wave to fans in the 81,000-seat stadium. The stadium is gradually filling up with an eclectic crowd including not only Russians and Saudis but many fans from various South American countries. Fans cheered as the sides were announced and came out of the tunnel.
Less than half an hour to go before kickoff. The Opening ceremony is underway right now in front of a packed stadium. Flag bearers of the participating teams enter the stadium as well as Brazilian legend Ronaldo.
The football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia will take place after the opening ceremony which is set to kick off in Russia’s Luzhniki Stadium. Follow live updates of the opening ceremony here.
Here are the line-ups of the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018:
Russia: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Igansevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin; Dzagoev, Smolov
Saudi Arabia: Al-Maiouf; Alburayk, Os.Hawsawi, Om.Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Jassam; Al-Shehri, Al-Sahlawi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 opener between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia as they kickstart the tournament at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. While Russia, who have never reached the knockout stage before, will be all pumped up with the support of the home crowd, Saudi Arabia hold a slightly better ranking. Stay tuned for live updates and scores as the World Cup kickstarts in less than an hour.