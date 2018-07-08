Follow Us:
FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia: Denis Cheryshev scores a screamer out of nowhere, watch video

Denis Cheryshev sent a screamer from deep that curled perfectly into the top left from about 30 yards to give Russia the lead in quarterfinal against Croatia.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 8, 2018 12:55:07 am
Russia’s Denis Cheryshev celebrates scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters)
Russia took the lead in FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinal match against Croatia with a stunning goal that came out of nowhere from Denis Cheryshev on Saturday. In hope of a semifinal spot for the first time, the hosts were off to a positive start as Cheryshev scored the fourth goal of this World Cup tournament.

In the 31st minute, Cheryshev dribbled past a number of defenders and then sent a screamer from deep that curled perfectly into the top left from about 30 yards. By the time Croatian keeper Danijel Subasic turned, it was already inside the net and he couldn’t do much about it. The goal put some life in the otherwise dull match.

Here is the beauty of a goal scored by Cheryshev:

However, Andrej Kramaric’s header for Croatia cancelled out Cheryshev’s stunning strike to leave the teams level at 1-1 at halftime in the last World Cup quarter-final at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium on Saturday. An unmarked Kramaric headed in a cross from Mario Mandzukic eight minutes after the opening goal.

The winner of the match will meet England in the semifinals next week.

