FIFA World Cup 2018: A look at the stadiums that will host football’s biggest event in Russia

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is about to kick off from June 14, 2018, in Russia and the teams have started conducting training sessions to get ready for the tournament. The excitement for this year’s biggest tournament is increasing with each day, with fans debating who will win the trophy this year. After a thorough deliberation into the cost and construction, the final venues for FIFA World Cup 2018 have been decided. The World Cup will travel in some of the major cities including Moscow and St Petersburg, while will also travel to some of the smaller ones such as Rostov and Mordovia.

Here are the 12 Stadiums that will host football’s most prestigious event:

Luzhniki Stadium

Luzhniki Stadium is the main stadium for FIFA World Cup 2018, which will host most number of matches in Russia. The 80,000-seater stadium, which was originally built in 1956, has hosted multiple sporting events, apart from football, including 1980 Summer Olympics, ice hockey world championships, and has also hosted musical concerts. It has also been the home ground for several football clubs, including Moscow’s Spartak, CSKA and Torpedo. Russia have also used the stadium for their home international matches ion several occasions. The stadium also witnessed the final of UEFA Champions League in 2008, with 74,000 spectators, where Manchester United defeated Chelsea in penalty shoot-out. The rebuilding of the stadium began in 2013with the world cup in mind.

Saint Petersburg Stadium

The Saint Petersburg stadium is located in the one of the largest cities in Russia, St Petersburg. The newly built modern stadium is situated on the site of Kirov Stadium on Krestovsky island, which was the largest stadium in Russia in the earlier times. It is designed with the World Cup in mind, nad hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. The 67,000-seater stadium is home to Zenit St Petersburg, and will also host three matches in group stage of Euro 2020.

Kazan Arena

Kazan is a familiar destination for football fans. The city which was dubbed as the ‘sports capital of Russia’ in the year 2009, has hosted several Champions League and Europa League matches. Now, with the World Cup being hosted by Russia, Kazan Stadium will host four group stage matches, along with a Round of 16-tie and a quarterfinal. The stadium, which was built in 2013 for the preparation for the Summer World University Games, has been designed by the same firm of architects who worked on the Wembley Stadium and Emirates in London. It is the home ground of club Rubin Kazan, and has a total capacity of 45,000.

Ekaterinburg Arena

The Ekaterinburg Arena is a smaller ground with a capacity of only 35,000 people. It is located around 1,000 miles away from Moscow, south of the Ural mountains. The stadium, which is the home ground of Russia’s oldest club FC Ural, was built in 1953 but has been redesigned with the FIFA World Cup in mind. It will only host a few group stages match, and will not be used for knockout games.

Fisht Stadium

The Fisht Stadium in the city, Sochi, is one of the biggest stadiums in the country, even though the city itself is not known for football. The home club of the city lies in the lower divisions, and it is not mainly known for football. It was built in 2014, mainly for the Winter Olympics 2014. The stadium also courted controversy in the past and the roof was removed to meet FIFA regulations. The Fisht stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 48,000 will host three group stage matches, one last-16-tie and a quarter-final.

Kaliningrad Stadium

Kaliningrad Stadium, which is located close to Lithuania and Poland borders, was built with the World Cup in mind, on an island. The authorities were prompted to develop an island where the stadium was built. FC Baltika Kaliningrad will use the stadium as the home ground after the World Cup. The multi-purpose venue, with a capacity of 35,000, will also hold other sporting events and concerts, apart from football matches.

Spartak Stadium

Spartak Stadium was originally designed as the home ground for one of Russia’s most popular football clubs, Spartak Moscow. The building of 45,000-seater stadium started back in 2010 inTushino district, and it hosted the first football game for Spartak on September 5, 2014, where the home club drew 1-1 against Red Star Belgarde. The stadium also hosted a FIFA Confederations Cup match in 2017. Now the stadium will host a few games at the FIFA World Cup.

Samara Arena

The city of Samara in Radiosentr district was once home to the renowned aerospace sector in Russia. The 45,000 stadium, which has been built for the World Cup, has been designed keeping the traditions of the region in mind, with a theme of space. The construction started on July, 21, 2014, but due to regular delays, it came into much criticism. The transport links to the stadium have also come into question in the past. After the World Cup, the Samara Stadium will be used as the home ground by the club Krylya Sovetov.

Mordovia Arena

Mordovia Arena is still not completely done with the constructions and the 45,000-seater stadium is not the best ground in the tournament. It started construction in the year 2000, on the 1000th anniversary of the unification of the Mordovian people with Russia’s other ethnic groups. The stadium will only host a few group games and will be home to FC Mordovia after the World Cup.

Volgograd Arena

The local football fans in Volgograd remember the win over Manchester United in the Europa League clash at in 1995 as the most memorable event in the history of the stadium. It has also seen some epic domestic battles against Spartak Moscow. The stadium, which hosts 45,000 people, has been redesigned and refurbished to be used for the FIFA World Cup. After the tournament, the stadium will become home to FC Rotor.

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

The Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is being described as the best-looking stadiums in the tournament, as it is located in the picturesque location of the city, where Volga and Oka rivers meet, nearby the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. According to the critics, the 45000-seater stadium serves as a reminder of the Roman arena from historical times, with pillars, and a kaleidoscope pattern on the roof. It has been designed for the World Cup 2018 and will be home to the club Olympiets Nizhny Novgorod after the tournament.

Rostov Arena

Rostov Arena, in the tourist city of Rostov-on-Don, will be one of the stadiums that will be used at the FIFA World Cup. The stadium, which is situated on the left bank of the Don River, will attract more crowds, and develop tourist business in the city. The stadium hosts a total of 45,000 people and will be used for home games by the 2014 Russian Cup winners FC Rostov, after the World Cup.

