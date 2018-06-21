FIFA World Cup 2018, Round 1 recap: A Round of fine margins

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas fails to stop Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov scoring the opening goal. (Source: AP) Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas fails to stop Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov scoring the opening goal. (Source: AP)

There was very little between teams in most of the first 16 group stage matches, which translated in set-pieces becoming even more crucial to the outcome of games. The introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) has also seen an increase in penalties. The number of goals per match is nothing to write home about yet, and 1-0 the most popular scoreline.

* 38 – Number of goals scored in the 16 opening round matches. Only South Africa 2010 had fewer goals (25) on the first match day since the turn of century. Brazil four years ago had the most (49).

* 21 – Number of set-piece goals, out of the 38 scored in the opening 16 matches. At the 2014 World Cup, the number stood at 30 from 171 scored in the whole tournament.

* 4 – Number of goals from direct free-kicks in the first 16 games, such as the one converted by Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov (left) against Costa Rica, compared to three in the whole 2014 edition.

* 8 – Number of goals scored from penalties. In Brazil, there were just 10 penalty goals in 48 group matches

Continuing trend

This is in line with what began four years ago in Brazil. FIFA’s technical report of that World Cup attributed the spike in goals from set-pieces to the introduction of vanishing spray, which ensured there were no encroachment during a free-kick. The use of VAR has also contributed as more infringements are being seen than before.

* 1-0 Six of the opening 16 matches at the World Cup ended with this scoreline. At Italia 90, as many as 29% of the matches were decided by a solitary goal.

* 2 Number of winners scored in injury-time of a match, the most on the first match day in the World Cups held since 2002 — Aziz Bouhaddouz’s own-goal that gave Iran the win over Morocco, and Harry Kane’s late header for England against Tunisia.

Style of play

Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match. (REUTERS) Serbia’s Aleksandar Kolarov celebrates victory after the match. (REUTERS)

“We know that nowadays defensive systems are very tight, so set pieces will be decisive weapons during the group matches.”

– Aliou Cisse, Senegal coach after his team’s 2-1 win over Poland

The other reason for the spike in dead-ball situations is the style of play and match-ups. The underdogs, with their dogged defence, have been tough to break down, as was evident in the Argentinal-Iceland, Australia-France, and Brazil-Switzerland matches. With the options of a goal from open play reduced, most matches have been settled by a stationary ball.

