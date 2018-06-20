FIFA World Cup 2018, Round 1: Five best goals so far in Russia; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free kick against Spain in Portugal’s opening match. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a free kick against Spain in Portugal’s opening match. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has kicked off on the right note, mostly. Apart from a few criticisms regarding the new VAR system, the footballing fans have seen plenty of unforgettable action go down in the first round of the tournament itself. There have been upsets, controversies, penalties, red cards, and most of all – breathtaking goals. Volleys, half-volleys, free-kicks, screamers and penalties – it has been goals galore at the World Cup so far.

Here is quick recap of some of the best goals in the World Cup 2018 Russia in Round 1:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs Spain

When your team is down by 3-2 in the dying minutes of the match, and you get a free kick 25 yards away from the goal, you would want your best player to come forward and put the ball behind the back of the net. For Portugal, it was the skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who himself stepped forward. What happened, next? GOAL! Ronaldo’s curling free-kick went over Spain’s defensive wall and then turned inwards to hit the top right corner of the net. The famed goalkeeper David De Gea could only saw the ball going back at the back of the net as he remained frozen to the spot. Portugal equalised as Ronaldo completed his 51st career hat-trick.

Dries Mertens, Belgium vs Panama

Facing off against the debutants Panama, Belgium could not get off to a flying start as they had hoped and saw the scoreline remaining 0-0 at the half time. The side which has been labelled as the “dark horses” in this year’s World Cup, knew they had to kick off the second half of the match on the right note. On came Napoli’s famed striker Dries Mertens, who stunned the world with a tremendous loop volley that went straight on the bottom-left corner, leaving no chance for Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to save. The angle from which the shot was taken was simply outstanding, as the 31-year old forward gave Belgium 1-0.

Philippe Coutinho, Brazil vs Switzerland

Brazil’s opening contest against Switzerland might have not gone totally their way, but the South American nation can take pride in their first goal in Russia which was scored by Philippe Coutinho. It was a tremendous curling effort, that reminded of the sort of goals scored by Brazil legend Roberto Carlos. In the 20th minute of the clock, Marcelo tried to cross a ball to Neymar inside the box which was sent back by Swiss defender. Unfortunately, the ball landed straight in Coutinho’s feet just outside the box, who took advantage of the gap and curled a right-footed strike into the top right corner of the net. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer had no choice but to watch the ball go into the back of the nets as Brazil took 1-0 lead.

Aleksandar Kolarov, Costa Rica vs Serbia

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only captain in the World Cup who has successfully taken a free kick in the tournament so far. Serbia skipper Aleksandar Kolarov did the same against Costa Rica as they picked up a 1-0 win over Costa Rica. The scoreline had remained 0-0 in the first 54 minutes, and neither of the two teams were able to create too many chances. The opportunity presented itself to Serbia when David Guzman fouled Aleksandar Mitrovic in a dangerous area, 30 yards away from the goal. Kolarov stepped up to take the set piece and hammered a left-footed shot straight into the right edge of the area from an acute angle. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas had no choice but to watch the ball fly away into the back of the net.

Juan Quintero, Colombia vs Japan

With 2014 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez being not included in the starting XI aginst Japan due to a calf injury, Juan Quintero, who made it into the team in his place, knew he had big boots to fill. Quintero could not pull off a win for his side, as Japan made most of the fact that Colombia were a man down with Carlos Sanchez picking up a red card in the third minute of the match, beating the South American nation by 2-1. But his free kick in the 39th minute was sublime and crafty, as he equalised for his side in the first half. The left-footed shot from an acute angle, was hit directly beneath Japan’s wall, straight towards the bottom half of the net. Japan’s goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima tried his best to get his hands on to the ball, but it had already sped behind the line.

