FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo returns to airport as Nike recreates magic of Brazil’s 1998 promo

Ronaldo once again fails to slot the ball into the goal. (Source: Twitter/Screenshot) Ronaldo once again fails to slot the ball into the goal. (Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

20 years after Nike released of the most iconic world cup advertisements featuring Brazil’s 1998 World Cup squad, the multinational brand has once again recreated the magic with the samba boys in their new advertisement for FIFA World Cup 2018. With an emphasis on social media and video games, the promo includes the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Willian performing quite a few lovely nutmegs. However, what grabs the attention of fans is the return of Ronaldo at the Rio Airport as he once again revives the magic of the yesteryears.

Lots and lots of lovely nutmegs and R9 back at the airport. The Brazil World Cup advert has got the lot. pic.twitter.com/LP2eN0UUFE — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) June 4, 2018

In the 1998 promo, Ronaldo was the center of attraction as he dribbled and dodjed passengers along with teammates- Romario, Denilson and Roberto Carlos, at the airport before shooting at the goal- between two metal posts. This time around he once again restores the moment by taking aim but missing it by a whisker as the ball hits the post.

The commercial ad also focuses if the Selecao can bury the ghosts of the 7-1 defeat to Germany in the 2014 World Cup and rise from the ashes of a bitter defeat. Towards the end a little boy is seen giving a passionate speech to spur the Brazilians to reach the glorious end -‘Vai Na Brasi Leiragem’.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd